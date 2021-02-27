The Penguins have done it in every manner of way. They’ve eked out wins. They’ve dominated. They’ve capitalized on mistakes and they’ve gotten lucky.

And perhaps most frustratingly for the Islanders, Saturday was a mixture of all four. The Islanders played better, for the most part, but the Penguins managed again to be their perfect foil.

This time, it was Kris Letang, who scored with 26 seconds left in overtime — a fluttering shot that bounced off a stick and past Semyon Varmalov — to give the Penguins a 4-3 win at Nassau Coliseum.

Pittsburgh has won four straight against the Islanders, who are now 1-2-2 against the Penguins this season.

"Just a tad," Mathew Barzal said when asked if he was frustrated by the team they just can’t seem to shake. "They play hard, good power play. Sid [Crosby] leads the way. He’s the hardest worker on the ice for the most part, so everyone follows. Every time we play them, it’s a tough game whether we have the puck more than them or vice versa.

"It’s both teams having a super-high compete level, so yeah, it’s unfortunate that we haven’t been able to get to point against them the last few times. At the end of the day, you have to tip your cap. They’re competing just as hard."

And though that’s true, there’s no question that Saturday felt like an exercise in frustration.

The Islanders went up by two goals, then they faltered, and then they fell. After allowing only 15 penalties in 19 games this season, they gave the Penguins five power-play opportunities.

The Islanders got on the board with 1:20 left in the first period, when Brock Nelson tipped in a man-up feed from Oliver Wahlstrom — Nelson’s fifth power-play goal of the year and his sixth so far.

It was also Wahlstrom’s third straight game with a point.

They tacked on another goal a little more than two minutes into the second period, on Barzal’s goal. This time, Anders Lee’s drop pass went to Barzal, whose shot tipped off John Marino’s stick and past Tristan Jarry to put the Islanders up 2-0.

It was a short-lived relief, though.

The Penguins scored two goals in 26 seconds, kicked off by a power play courtesy of Wahlstrom’s boarding at 2:11 of the second period. Seconds into the man-up advantage, Crosby capitalized when a sprawling Semyon Varlamov couldn’t recover in time for the easy shot. Seconds later, Letang scored on a screen shot off a rattled Varlamov (27 saves) to tie it.

The Islanders went ahead with 5:09 left in the second, when Anthony Beauvillier’s pass found Josh Bailey, who hit the top shelf from the slot for the 3-2 lead. The Penguins tied it 18 seconds into the third period, when Adam Pelech turned it over on the blue line and Jaren McCann scored on an unguarded Varlamov.

Then came Letang’s winner, seemingly dumb luck on a bad day.

"That goal went off the stick," Brock Nelson said. "It wasn’t a clean [goal] or a broke coverage or a mistake. It was just a weird hockey play and sometimes, that’s how games are won and lost. You’d like to come out on the winning side more often than not. We’ve played a couple of good games against these guys and they’ve found a way to win."