SportsHockeyIslanders

NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal Game 1: Islanders vs. Penguins

Print

The Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series to start the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Mike Galligan of Garden City and Keith McGaughey
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Islander fans Mike Galligan of Garden City and Keith McGaughey of Yaphank have their Stanley Cups ready outside at the tailgate during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Christopher J. Flanagan age 9 of Mahopac, NY
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Christopher J. Flanagan age 9 of Mahopac, NY is all ready to win the Stanley Cup outside at the tailgate during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders mascot Sparky the Dragon is outside
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

The Islanders mascot Sparky the Dragon is outside at the tailgate during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

