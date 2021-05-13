The Islanders and Penguins will begin their first-round series on Sunday at noon at PPG Paints Arena.

The NHL announced its Stanley Cup Playoff schedule on Thursday. The playoffs open with the Capitals hosting the Bruins in Game 1 of their first-round matchup on Saturday night.

The Islanders and Penguins will play Game 2 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night before the series shifts to Nassau Coliseum for Games 3 and 4, on May 20 and May 22, respectively. Game 4 will be an afternoon start.

If necessary, Game 5 is in Pittsburgh on May 24, Game 6 is at the Coliseum on May 26 and Game 7 will be in Pittsburgh on May 28.

Starting times for Games 5-7 have yet to be set.