The final 20 minutes was wild enough for three periods with five combined goals and two sustained scrums along with the other physical play. The larger crowd at Nassau Coliseum grew increasingly loud with the Islanders trying to complete their rally.

But the final twist belonged to the Penguins as Brandon Tanev swatted in a puck at the crease to cap a 5-4 win in Thursday night’s Game 3 before a sell-out crowd of 6,800 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Penguins took a 2-1 series lead in the pivotal game.

"It’s a best of seven series," said the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck, who scored two goals in the third period. "It’s now been condensed to a best-of-five. If you look at it that way, you really want to get the first one, especially in a best-of-five. So, a really big game tonight."

Tanev’s goal came two minutes, seven seconds after Clutterbuck tied the game at 4 by getting to the crease and deflecting in defenseman Scott Mayfield’s initial shot past Tristan Jarry.

Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders as he again let in a questionable early goal. Jarry stopped 26 shots, though he was again vulnerable to shots over his glove.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders, trailing 3-1 entering the third period, rallied to tie the game at 3 on Anthony Beauvillier’s power-play goal at the right post at 5:54 of the third period. This came 19 seconds after a scrum at the Penguins’ crease placed 10 players — Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Mayfield, Oliver Wahlstrom, Nick Leddy and Clutterbuck along with the Penguins’ Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin and Sidney Crosby five from each team — in the penalty box for minors, with Guentzel getting a double-minor for roughing.

But Jeff Carter’s second goal, a power-play tally from the left off Evgeni Malkin’s short feed, regained a 4-3 lead for the Penguins at 7:00.

Game 4 is Saturday afternoon.

The tickets were split 50/50 between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. It was no coincidence the denser vaccinated sections enveloped the Islanders’ offensive zone for the first and third periods.

After the Coliseum had been capped at 1,400 fans since March 18, it almost seemed like a playoff game from the pre-pandemic past.

"The [games] that probably stick out the most are throughout the playoffs," Josh Bailey said. "When you think of that building, that’s probably when it’s at its peak. The fans really bring such a great atmosphere and it’s a fun place to play."

Except when the crowd boos.

There was certainly some of that as the Islanders departed the ice after a deflating finish to the second period.

The Islanders had built upon a strong finish to the first period and applied constant pressure on Jarry to start the second. Mayfield tied the game at 1 at 11:03, pulling the puck around Zach Aston-Reese and beating Jarry over his glove from the right circle.

The Penguins immediately began pushing back and Carter gave them a 2-1 lead at 13:34 with a shot from the right circle to the far post after Frederick Gaudreau got the puck past Leddy in the neutral zone. That became 3-1 at 18:03 as Jason Zucker came off the left wall as the Islanders were slow to the puck and beat Varlamov over his glove from the slot.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz kept his lines and defense pairs intact for a third straight game — that may have to change for a must-have Game 4 — but the Penguins had Malkin back in their lineup after he missed the first two games with a presumed right knee issue.

"He’s been an elite player for a long time, but I don’t think it changes the way we’re trying to go at these guys," Clutterbuck said.

Still, and despite the crowd’s early energy, the Islanders inexplicably got off to another slow start and the Penguins took a 1-0 lead at 2:01 of the first period as Aston-Reese deflected defenseman Letang’s wrister from the right point through Varlamov’s pads. But the Islanders used their physicality to establish an offensive-zone presence and Jarry stopped 10 first-period shots, including Mathew Barzal’s backhander from in-tight off the rush at 18:12.