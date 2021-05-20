TODAY'S PAPER
Game 3 recap: Isles vs. Penguins

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Winning Goal: Brandon Tanev got to the crease and swatted in a floating puck at the left post at 16:24 of a back-and-forth third period.

Key statistic: Sidney Crosby’s first-period assist gave the Penguins captain 191 career playoff points, moving him into sole possession of seventh place on the NHL’s all-time list.

Turning point: There were seemingly four or five of them in the third period alone but anev’s goal was the last of five scored in a chippy period.

Did you notice? Mathew Barzal had a game-high five shots and two assists after having four total in the first two games…The Islanders’ power play did have a goal but went 1-for-5 with just four shots and is now 1-for-8 in the series … The fans were on Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, constantly cheering his name derisively.

Injury report: Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith (undisclosed) remained unavailable.

Other news: Travis Zajac, who played 1,024 games for the Devils before the Islanders acquired him on April 7, was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. "You don’t have to say anything to him," coach Barry Trotz said. "He goes, ‘Don’t worry coach, I’m ready.’ He’s absolutely a total pro."

Three stars

1. Jeff Carter (Penguins) – Two goals, including the power-play winner as he returned to centering the third line with Evgeni Malkin back.

2. Cal Clutterbuck (Islanders) – Two third-period goals gave the Islanders a chance.

3. Kris Letang (Penguins) – A goal and two assists and involved in the rough stuff as well.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

