Game 3 recap: Isles vs. Penguins

Winning Goal: Brandon Tanev got to the crease and swatted in a floating puck at the left post at 16:24 of a back-and-forth third period.
Key statistic: Sidney Crosby’s first-period assist gave the Penguins captain 191 career playoff points, moving him into sole possession of seventh place on the NHL’s all-time list.
Turning point: There were seemingly four or five of them in the third period alone but anev’s goal was the last of five scored in a chippy period.
Did you notice? Mathew Barzal had a game-high five shots and two assists after having four total in the first two games…The Islanders’ power play did have a goal but went 1-for-5 with just four shots and is now 1-for-8 in the series … The fans were on Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, constantly cheering his name derisively.
Injury report: Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith (undisclosed) remained unavailable.
Other news: Travis Zajac, who played 1,024 games for the Devils before the Islanders acquired him on April 7, was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. "You don’t have to say anything to him," coach Barry Trotz said. "He goes, ‘Don’t worry coach, I’m ready.’ He’s absolutely a total pro."
Three stars
1. Jeff Carter (Penguins) – Two goals, including the power-play winner as he returned to centering the third line with Evgeni Malkin back.
2. Cal Clutterbuck (Islanders) – Two third-period goals gave the Islanders a chance.
3. Kris Letang (Penguins) – A goal and two assists and involved in the rough stuff as well.
