Islanders vs. Penguins Game 3 live updates

The Islanders have made it to Pittsburgh in a position they haven't been in since 1983.

Up 2-0 in a series for the first time since the 1983 Stanley Cup Final, the Isles face the Penguins in a Game 3 matinee Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series after a 3-1 victory at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, which followed a thrilling 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday.

The puck has been dropped, and Newsday is in the building to provide live updates throughout the game. Follow along below for live scoring updates, big plays and other notable moments.

WARMUPS

Here's how the Islanders lined up during warmups ahead of Game 3, according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.

#Isles same in warmups

Lee-Barzal-Eberle

Bailey-Nelson-Kuhnhackl

Beauvillier-Filppula-Komarov

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Leddy-Boychuk

Pelech-Pulock

Toews-Mayfield

Lehner — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) Apr 104, 2019

Offensive lines:

Lee-Barzal-Eberle

Bailey-Nelson-Kuhnhackl

Beauvillier-Filppula-Komarov

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Defensive pairings:

Leddy-Boychuk

Pelech-Pulock

Toews-Mayfield

Goaltender:

Lehner