Islanders vs. Penguins Game 3 live updates
Live updates from Game 3 between the Isles and the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The Islanders have made it to Pittsburgh in a position they haven't been in since 1983.
Up 2-0 in a series for the first time since the 1983 Stanley Cup Final, the Isles face the Penguins in a Game 3 matinee Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series after a 3-1 victory at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, which followed a thrilling 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday.
The puck has been dropped, and Newsday is in the building to provide live updates throughout the game. Follow along below for live scoring updates, big plays and other notable moments.
WARMUPS
Here's how the Islanders lined up during warmups ahead of Game 3, according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.
Offensive lines:
Lee-Barzal-Eberle
Bailey-Nelson-Kuhnhackl
Beauvillier-Filppula-Komarov
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Defensive pairings:
Leddy-Boychuk
Pelech-Pulock
Toews-Mayfield
Goaltender:
Lehner
Comments
