SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders vs. Penguins Game 3 live updates

Live updates from Game 3 between the Isles and the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Islanders right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (14), of Germany,

Islanders right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (14), of Germany, skates with the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, and center Teddy Blueger (53), of Latvia, during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Friday, April 12, 2019, in Uniondale. Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Islanders have made it to Pittsburgh in a position they haven't been in since 1983.

Up 2-0 in a series for the first time since the 1983 Stanley Cup Final, the Isles face the Penguins in a Game 3 matinee Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders lead the best-of-seven series after a 3-1 victory at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Friday, which followed a thrilling 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday.

The puck has been dropped, and Newsday is in the building to provide live updates throughout the game. Follow along below for live scoring updates, big plays and other notable moments.

WARMUPS

Here's how the Islanders lined up during warmups ahead of Game 3, according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.

Offensive lines:
Lee-Barzal-Eberle
Bailey-Nelson-Kuhnhackl
Beauvillier-Filppula-Komarov
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Defensive pairings:
Leddy-Boychuk
Pelech-Pulock
Toews-Mayfield

Goaltender:
Lehner

