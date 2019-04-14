TODAY'S PAPER
Game 3: Islanders vs. Penguins

The Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. 

Garrett Wilson #10 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Garrett Wilson #10 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders skates with the puck against Jack Johnson #73 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders hugs Josh Bailey #12 after scoring a goal during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders is checked by Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Islanders' Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his goal during
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Islanders' Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his goal during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Matt Cullen (7) collides with Islanders'
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins' Matt Cullen (7) collides with Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal with
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal with Josh Bailey (12) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Garrett Wilson (10) celebrates his goal
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins' Garrett Wilson (10) celebrates his goal with Dominik Simon (12) nd Matt Cullen (7) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) stops a
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) stops a shot by Islanders' Jordan Eberle (7) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Garrett Wilson, right, collides with New
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins' Garrett Wilson, right, collides with New York Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl, left, during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

