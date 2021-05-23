The day after they tied up their first-round playoff series with the Pittsburgh Penguins at two games apiece, the Islanders couldn’t say enough about the support they got from the 6,800 fans who cheered them on at Nassau Coliseum for the last two games.

Now, as the series shifts back to Pittsburgh for Game 5 Monday, the Islanders won’t have that supportive crowd behind them. Instead, they’ll have 9,000-odd fans at PPG Paints Arena cheering everything their opponents do. So, is there a way for Barry Trotz’s team to find a way to use a hostile crowd to their advantage?

"Oh yeah, absolutely,’’ Trotz said with a grin Sunday after the Islanders practiced on Long Island before departing for Pittsburgh. "Us against the world, man.’’

"Yeah, that's definitely a challenge that you have to overcome,’’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau said of playing Game 5 on the road. "We’ll try to focus on what we have to do in our game and build our game.

"Going in there (for Games 1 and 2), with fans, it was the first experience for us in a playoff game with fans,’’ Pageau said. "It felt like I'd like it like a full house, just because we were so used to playing without any fans. So it's pretty cool. But I think we’ve got to take that energy and almost put it on our side.’’

The Islanders won Game 1 of the series in Pittsburgh in overtime, before 4,672 in PPG Paints Arena, roughly 25 percent of the building’s capacity. The state of Pennsylvania allowed capacity in the arena to be bumped up to 50 percent for Game 2, and 9,344 attended that game, which the Islanders lost, 2-1.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders are likely going to start rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin in Game 5, however, rather than Semyon Varlamov. Varlamov, who was held out of Game 1 of the series because of a lower-body injury, started Game 2 and gave up an awful goal to Bryan Rust to put the Islanders in a 1-0 hole 3:22 in the game. The hole became 2-0 later in the first period, and though Varlamov bounced back and made 43 saves in the game, the Islanders never could come all the way back.

No one asked Trotz in his post-practice Zoom on Sunday which goalie he intended to start because Trotz almost certainly would not have announced that decision. But Sorokin, who was in the net for Saturday’s 4-1 victory in Game 4, is 2-0 in the series, while Varlamov is 0-2.

Pittsburgh will be hoping to get something out of their star, Sidney Crosby, who has one goal in the series.

Island Ice Ep. 89: Game 4 analysis as Isles even series with Penguins Andrew Gross, Neil Best and Colin Stephenson discuss Game 4 of the Islanders-Penguins, a 4-1 win for the Isles that evened the first-round playoffs at 2-2.

The Islanders have matched several different lines against Crosby’s, and somehow managed to hold his entire line (with Rust and Jake Guentzel) scoreless the last two games. But Trotz is still wary of the danger that Crosby and Co. could wake up at some point.

"He's had one goal, but he's dangerous,’’ Trotz said of Crosby. "He's an elite player who plays an elite game night in night out. We just hope to contain him, the top players like him, I mean. I have so much respect for Sid as a player and a person. You know this, I think, is a fifth time we've been going against Sid in the playoffs for myself and he's an exceptional player and a great example of what an NHL player is in this league. And he's a gold standard. He's carried this league, with him and Ovi (Alex Ovechkin) I think, when the league really needed it.’’

Notes & quotes: Trotz said everyone who played in Game 4 practiced Sunday and there were no new injury concerns… The Islanders are 5-6 all time in best-of-seven series that are tied 2-2… Monday is the 41st anniversary of Bobby Nystrom’s OT goal that delivered the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.