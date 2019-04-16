TODAY'S PAPER
NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal Game 4: Islanders vs. Penguins

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. A win would give the Isles the series sweep, their first since the 1983 Stanley Cup Final.

The Islanders' Brock Nelson celebrates his goal with
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

The Islanders' Brock Nelson celebrates his goal with Josh Bailey during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Jake Guentzel of the Penguins celebrates with Brian
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Jake Guentzel of the Penguins celebrates with Brian Dumoulin after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Jake Guentzel of the Penguins celebrates with teammates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Jake Guentzel of the Penguins celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders scores a goal
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders scores a goal past Matt Murray of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Jordan Eberle of the New York Islanders celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Jordan Eberle of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates with Mathew
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates with Mathew Barzal after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders skates with the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders skates with the puck against Jack Johnson of the Penguins during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Brock Nelson of the Islanders celebrates with teammates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Brock Nelson of the Islanders celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders battles for the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders battles for the puck against Brian Dumoulin of the Penguins during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders battles along the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin Berl

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders battles along the boards with Brian Dumoulin of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal with
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

The Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal with Brian Dumoulin during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

The Islanders' Brock Nelson puts a shot behind
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

The Islanders' Brock Nelson puts a shot behind Penguins goaltender Matt Murray with Garrett Wilson defending during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins' Bryan Rust can't get to a
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

The Penguins' Bryan Rust can't get to a rebound off Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

The Islanders' Jordan Eberle puts a shot past
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

The Islanders' Jordan Eberle puts a shot past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray for a goal during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray reaches for a shot
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray reaches for a shot during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

The Islanders' Jordan Eberle celebrates with Adam Pelech,
Photo Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

The Islanders' Jordan Eberle celebrates with Adam Pelech, center, and Mathew Barzal after scoring against the Penguins during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG PAINTS Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh.

