Game 5: Islanders vs. Penguins

Scenes from Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, May 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders celebrates his goal against goaltender Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates
Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates after his goal against the New York Islanders during the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins warms
Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins warms up prior to Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates
Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

Scott Mayfield #24 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

Scott Mayfield #24 of the New York Islanders congratulates Anthony Beauvillier #18 on his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) watches
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) watches the puck with Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) looking for a deflection during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders handles the puck to score against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his goal
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his goal during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021.

New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (18) gets a
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (18) gets a shot past Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) with Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) defending during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021.

New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier celebrates after scoring
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier celebrates after scoring during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021.

