The success story is the team, not the arena. Yet the Islanders and Nassau Coliseum are forever intertwined, even in the venerable barn’s waning days as an NHL facility.

But the Coliseum is not done hosting playoff games yet after the Islanders clinched a playoff series for the first time in 28 years in the building. They outlasted the Penguins and shaky goalie Tristan Jarry, 5-3, in the decisive Game 6 of their first-round series on Wednesday night before a sell-out crowd of 9,000 in a party-like atmosphere.

As the clock ticked down to the Penguins’ elimination, the crowd chanted, "We want Boston."

The Islanders will now face Bruins for the East Division title after they eliminated the Capitals in five games. They won a first-round series for the third straight season under coach Barry Trotz while the Penguins were eliminated in the first round for the third straight season, including the Islanders’ sweep in 2019.

The Islanders’ last playoff clincher at the Coliseum came on April 28, 1993 as they defeated the Capitals, 5-3, in Game 6 of their Patrick Division semifinals. But that game is more infamously known for Dale Hunter’s vicious hit on an unsuspecting Pierre Turgeon after the Islanders’ star celebrated a goal.

The Coliseum hosted 6,800 fans for Games 3 and 4. That increased for Game 6 at the 13,913-capacity barn with seating in the vaccinated sections expanded.

Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for his fourth win in the series and the Islanders’ second line of Brock Nelson (two goals, one assist), Anthony Beauvillier (one goal, two assists) and Josh Bailey (two assists) powered the attack.

Trotz was forced to make his first lineup switch of the series other than his starting goalie with rookie right wing Oliver Wahlstrom unavailable after taking a heavy check from Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson in the third period of Monday night’s 3-2 double overtime win in Pittsburgh.

Travis Zajac, acquired from the Devils along with Kyle Palmieri from the Devils on April 7 for a package that included a first-round pick, made his Islanders’ playoff debut. He notched one goal and one assist in 13 regular-season games as Trotz used him anywhere from the first to the fourth line and at all three forward positions. He was on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line with Palmieri on Wednesday.

Zajac played a key role as the Islanders scored second-period goals 13 seconds apart, tying the franchise record for the fastest two playoff goals.

Nelson, racing to the left post, redirected a fabulous feed from Bailey to tie the game at 3 at 8:35 of the second period.

The Penguins iced the puck off the ensuing faceoff and Zajac won a clean offensive-zone draw against Evgeni Malkin, setting up defenseman Ryan Pulock’s blast from the right point to give the Islanders a 4-3 lead at 8:48.

Nelson’s second goal, a dribbler through Jarry (19 saves), made it 5-3 at 11:34 of the second period. Nelson nearly completed the hat trick at 13:03 of the second period but shot wide on a breakaway. Sorokin then made a left pad save on Malkin at the crease on the Penguins’ ensuing rush.

Both teams scored on their first shots in an up-and-down first period as the Penguins twice took one-goal leads.

Jeff Carter got around Beauvillier and beat Sorokin through his pads on an odd-man rush to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 1:27, shortly after Mathew Barzal shot wide on an open look from the slot at the other end. Beauvillier tied the game at 1 at 5:16, beating Sidney Crosby through the slot and lifting a backhander over Jarry’s glove.

But defenseman Scott Mayfield took an ill-advised cross-checking penalty against Evgeni Malkin — retaliating for a clean hit on Matt Martin — and Jake Guentzel’s shot from the high slot deflected off Pulock’s skate for a power-play goal as the Penguins took a 2-1 lead at 11:12.

Palmieri tied it at 2 from below the left circle at 12:25, shortly after Sorokin denied Jared McCann after defenseman Nick Leddy’s turnover deep in the Islanders’ zone. Zajac also swept the puck away from danger after Kasperi Kapanen got to the crease at 18:22.