Final score: Islanders 5, Penguins 3

Winning Goal

Ryan Pulock, a slapper from the right point at 8:48 of the second.

Key statistic

The Islanders are now 12-1 all-time in series they’ve led 3-2 and 11-2 in Game 6s of those series.

Turning point

Travis Zajac cleanly beat Evgeni Malkin on an offensive-zone faceoff after the Penguins iced the puck, setting up Ryan Pulock’s goal for a 4-3 lead at 8:48 of the second period, just 13 seconds after Brock Nelson broke the tie.

Did you notice?

The Coliseum crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to Mathew Barzal (24) midway through the first period. Barzal nearly scored, right on cue, but Penguins defenseman Cody Ceci was able to deflect Barzal’s shot.

Injury report

Islanders rookie RW Oliver Wahlstrom (undisclosed) did not dress after being checked hard into the wall in Game 5 by defenseman Mike Matheson… Penguins G Casey DeSmith (undisclosed) remained unavailable.

Other news

Rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin started his third straight game but coach Barry Trotz continued to praise Semyon Varlamov, in net for losses in Games 2 and 3. "Varly is a great mentor for not only a Russian goalie, but any goalie in the NHL. He’s got a great demeanor." . . . Bridgeport defenseman Samuel Bolduc was named an AHL Atlantic Division All Star.

Three stars

1. Brock Nelson (Islanders). Two goals and an assist, centering the Isles’ hottest line.

2. Ryan Pulock (Islanders). Scores the game-winner, and helps shut down Sidney Crosby.

3. Anthony Beauvillier (Islanders). A gorgeous goal to tie it 1-1, plus two assists.