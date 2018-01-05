TODAY'S PAPER
Sports Hockey Islanders

Islanders vs. Penguins

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Islanders hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL game on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Barclays Center.

Jaroslav Halak #41 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jaroslav Halak of the New York Islanders makes a save in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Jaroslav Halak #41 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jaroslav Halak of the New York Islanders makes a save in the first period as teammate Nick Leddy of the New York Islanders defends against Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stops
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins stops a scoring chance in the first period against Casey Cizikas of the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Jaroslav Halak #41 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jaroslav Halak of the New York Islanders makes a save in the first period as Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins moves in at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Mathew Barzal #13 and Jordan Eberle #7 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle of the New York Islanders defend against Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Andrew Ladd of the New York Islanders collides with Carl Hagelin of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Adam Pelech #50 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders checks Patric Hornqvist of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Adam Pelech #50 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders checks Patric Hornqvist of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Adam Pelech #50 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders checks Patric Hornqvist of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Jaroslav Halak #41 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jaroslav Halak of the New York Islanders makes a save in the first period as teammates Nick Leddy of the New York Islanders defends against Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Barclays Center on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

