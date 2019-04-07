TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders open playoff series with Penguins Wednesday at Coliseum

The series schedule was announced Sunday morning

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier celebrates

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Mathew Barzal, Michael Dal Colle and Adam Pelech during third-period NHL game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Photo Credit: The Canadian Press via AP/Fred Chartrand

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders, with home-ice advantage in the playoffs for the first time since 1988, will open their first-round series against the Penguins on Wednesday night at 7:30 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Game 2 will be Friday night at 7:30 p.m. before the series switches to Pittsburgh for Game 3 at noon next Sunday and Game 4 on April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The NHL released its playoff schedule on Sunday morning after the Islanders clinched second-place in the Metropolitan Division with a 3-0 win at Washington on Saturday night in the season-finale.

The starting times for Games 5-7, if necessary, are to-be determined.

Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, Coliseum, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 2: Friday, Coliseum, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: April 14, Pittsburgh, Noon, NBC

Game 4: April 16, Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: April 18, Coliseum, Time/TV TBD

Game 6: April 20, Pittsburgh, Time/TV TBD

Game 7: April 22: Coliseum, Time/TV TBD

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

