Islanders open playoff series with Penguins Wednesday at Coliseum
The series schedule was announced Sunday morning
The Islanders, with home-ice advantage in the playoffs for the first time since 1988, will open their first-round series against the Penguins on Wednesday night at 7:30 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.
Game 2 will be Friday night at 7:30 p.m. before the series switches to Pittsburgh for Game 3 at noon next Sunday and Game 4 on April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
The NHL released its playoff schedule on Sunday morning after the Islanders clinched second-place in the Metropolitan Division with a 3-0 win at Washington on Saturday night in the season-finale.
The starting times for Games 5-7, if necessary, are to-be determined.
Here’s the full schedule:
Game 1: Wednesday, Coliseum, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 2: Friday, Coliseum, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 3: April 14, Pittsburgh, Noon, NBC
Game 4: April 16, Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Game 5: April 18, Coliseum, Time/TV TBD
Game 6: April 20, Pittsburgh, Time/TV TBD
Game 7: April 22: Coliseum, Time/TV TBD
