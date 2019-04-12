Anthony Beauvillier said he was feeling better after a mystery ailment kept him out of Thursday’s practice, though he wouldn’t fully confirm that he’ll be in against the Penguins in Game 2 Friday night. Barry Trotz said he was probable.

“I’m good now,” Beauvillier said. “I feel good. I’m ready to go… It’s up to the coaches now. I feel better than yesterday so we’ll see how it goes but like I said, I’m ready to go.”

Beauvillier, who played in his first-ever postseason game on Wednesday, had a relatively quiet night then, logging 11:01 of ice time. He skated during Friday’s (very) optional morning skate after Michael Dal Colle skated in his place Thursday. Beauvillier declined to reveal the specific issue that sidelined him the day prior.

Whatever the case, Beauvillier, who’s hit a little bit of a scoring lag of late – only two goals and two assists dating back to March 9 – said he was eager to get back in there, especially now that he knows what to expect.

“I was a little anxious” before the game Wednesday, he said. “It felt good to get that first shift out of way and the first game out of the way. It was a lot of fun. The energy in the building was great and I thought we played a really good game.”