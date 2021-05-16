PITTSBURGH – Jean-Gabriel Pageau proved his playoff worth to the Islanders in his first postseason go-round with his new team.

The former Senator picked up where he left off with a goal and two assists in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

"He played an awesome game," said linemate Kyle Palmieri. "He was a sparkplug for us all night."

Pageau tied the game at 2 with a blistering shot from the left that beat Tristan Jarry over his glove at 3:33 of the third period.

"I was aiming five-hole but it just came up on me," said Pageau, who had eight goals and three assists in 22 playoff games last season. "I’m trying to shoot as hard as I can and trying to score."

More fans allowed

PPG Paints Arena had a sell-out crowd of 4,672 – including a handful of Islanders’ fans – as it hosted at 25% of capacity. That will double to 50% for Tuesday night’s Game 2.

"This is a tough building to play in," Brock Nelson said. "It’s going to be a tough series on the road. The fans are going. It was a good atmosphere."

Notes & quotes

The Penguins have lost 10 of their last 11 playoff games, including five straight to the Islanders…Anthony Beauvillier’s third-period assist extended his point streak to eight games, including the final seven of the regular season…Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield was on ice for five of the game’s seven goals, including all three by the Penguins. Defenseman Nick Leddy was also on the ice for five goals, including three of the Islanders’ scores…Mayfield and Josh Bailey each blocked a game-high four shots…Casey Cizikas won 14-of-18 faceoffs (78%). The rest of the Islanders were a combined 19-of-52 (36.5%).