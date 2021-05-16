TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau provides spark for Islanders with goal and two assists

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders celebrates his goal

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders celebrates his goal during the third period with Matt Martin in Game 1 of the first rround of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Credit: Getty Images/Emilee Chinn

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

PITTSBURGH – Jean-Gabriel Pageau proved his playoff worth to the Islanders in his first postseason go-round with his new team.

The former Senator picked up where he left off with a goal and two assists in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

"He played an awesome game," said linemate Kyle Palmieri. "He was a sparkplug for us all night."

Pageau tied the game at 2 with a blistering shot from the left that beat Tristan Jarry over his glove at 3:33 of the third period.

"I was aiming five-hole but it just came up on me," said Pageau, who had eight goals and three assists in 22 playoff games last season. "I’m trying to shoot as hard as I can and trying to score."

More fans allowed

PPG Paints Arena had a sell-out crowd of 4,672 – including a handful of Islanders’ fans – as it hosted at 25% of capacity. That will double to 50% for Tuesday night’s Game 2.

"This is a tough building to play in," Brock Nelson said. "It’s going to be a tough series on the road. The fans are going. It was a good atmosphere."

Notes & quotes

The Penguins have lost 10 of their last 11 playoff games, including five straight to the Islanders…Anthony Beauvillier’s third-period assist extended his point streak to eight games, including the final seven of the regular season…Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield was on ice for five of the game’s seven goals, including all three by the Penguins. Defenseman Nick Leddy was also on the ice for five goals, including three of the Islanders’ scores…Mayfield and Josh Bailey each blocked a game-high four shots…Casey Cizikas won 14-of-18 faceoffs (78%). The rest of the Islanders were a combined 19-of-52 (36.5%).

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

A general, aerial view of Yankee Stadium as
Another Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws a pitch
Montgomery falters as Yankees can't complete sweep of O's
Kevin Durant of the Nets controls the ball
Still plenty at stake for Nets in regular-season finale
James Harden of the Nets reacts after a
Harden held out of Nets' final regular-season game
The Islanders celebrate a winning overtime goal by
LI's Palmieri scores OT winner as Isles beat Pens in Game 1
Taryn Ohlmiller of Stony Brook gets congratulated by
Ohlmiller's record day has SBU a win away from Final Four
Didn’t find what you were looking for?