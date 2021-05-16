Semyon Varlamov had skated Friday and practiced Saturday, so he probably could have started Game 1 of the Islanders’ first-round playoff series Sunday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

But Islanders coach Barry Trotz decided it made more sense to play Ilya Sorokin instead.

"We had to make a decision really (Saturday) night,’’ Trotz said. "And we just thought, long term… that's one thing that we think we have, is two capable goalies. And if we want to have any success, we're going to need both of them. And so we just said, ‘You know what, let's sort of do what's right. Let's not risk anything here. Be cautious. We'll give (Varlamov) another day of practice, and then he'll be 100%.’ ’’

The safe call turned out to be the right call for Trotz, as Sorokin, the 25-year-old rookie, was brilliant in making 39 saves to help the Islanders beat the Penguins, 4-3, in overtime, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Kyle Palmieri scored two goals, the second coming at 16:30 of the extra period to provide the winning margin.

Palmieri, though, would not have had the chance to be the hero had Sorokin not managed to drop to his knees and stop an attempt by Jeff Carter from the low slot at 14:37 of the overtime. And Trotz was particularly impressed with the goaltender’s work on the three power plays the Penguins had, too.

"He made a couple of huge saves -- he made a toe save on Sid (Crosby) on the power play, the one-timer, and I thought he was really sharp on a power play late in the second period,’’ Trotz said. "We had to get through that [in a 2-1] game, if we don't kill that power play off, I think we're probably not sitting here as winning the first game.’’

"He made the saves,’’ Palmieri said of Sorokin. "He kept us in it. During the couple penalty kills we had, our PK did a great job of making sure they didn't get too much, and Soroki, he competes… For a goalie to give us a chance to win on the road in Game 1, that's all you could ask for. He played a great game.’’

It was his first Stanley Cup playoff game, but Sorokin, who went 13-6-3 with a 2.17 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and three shutouts in the regular season, was no untested rookie. He played eight seasons in the KHL, and had won the Gagarin Cup there in 2019, when he was named the MVP of the playoffs.

"He is as level-headed a goaltender as you're going to meet. but at the same time (he’s had) those experiences of winning in the KHL, which is an extremely good league,’’ Trotz said. "He's always had success, and he's a confident guy… He had a smile on his face when I told him (Saturday) he was going to start. And he said ‘Oh, no problem coach. I'll be good tomorrow.’’