The Islanders faced the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Oliver Wahlstrom #26 celebrates with Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New York Islanders after Palmieri's goal in the first period in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 16, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders eyes the net as a goal is scored by Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 16, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Andy Greene #4 of the New York Islanders is called for interference against Jeff Carter #77 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 16, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jake Guentzel #59 celebrates a goal by Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 16, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, cannot get his stick on the puck in front of New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, right, with Islanders' Ryan Pulock (6) defending during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Brandon Tanev, left, checks New York Islanders' Noah Dobson off his skates during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 16, 2021.

New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) after scoring during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 16, 2021.