The Islanders snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Penguins at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins plays the puck during the third period against Ryan Pulock #6 and Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2021.

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders defends the net during the third period against Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2021.

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders celebrates his third period goal against Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2021.

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders scores a third period goal against Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2021.

Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders celebrates his power play late in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins with his teammates at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2021.

Oliver Wahlstrom #26 of the New York Islanders controls the puck in the second period against Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2021.

Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders keeps his eye on the puck during the second period as he defends the net against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2021.

Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders plays the puck during the first period against Bryan Rust #17 and Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2021.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y.

New York Islanders' Leo Komarov (47) checks Pittsburgh Penguins' Cody Ceci (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) deflects a shot on the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders plays the puck during the first period against Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders checks Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins plays the puck during the first period against Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the New York Islanders at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Scott Mayfield #24 of the New York Islanders checks Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders skates against Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders celebrates his first goal of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders scores his first goal of the first period against Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders stops a scoring chance late in the first period against Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second goal of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins with teammates Michael Dal Colle #28 and Brock Nelson #29 at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.

Sebastian Aho #25 of the New York Islanders warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at NYCB Live on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York.