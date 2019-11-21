Sweet sixteen?

The Islanders can set a franchise record for points in consecutive games as they bring their 14-0-1 streak into Thursday night’s rematch with the Penguins at Barclays Center. The Islanders rallied twice from two-goal deficits on Tuesday night, scoring twice in the final 4:19 of regulation to earn a 5-4 overtime win at Pittsburgh.

“Beating any team in the league twice in a row is tough,” right wing Jordan Eberle said. “They’re going to come out firing. I’m sure they’re going to be a little bit ticked off the way they blew the lead.”

“It’s tough when you’re playing the same team so fresh,” added center Brock Nelson, who will play in his 500th NHL game. “Coming back the way we did, they’re probably going to come out with a little bit of emotion and intensity. We need to be better than the last game.”

Having Matt Martin back should help. The gritty left wing was activated off injured reserve and will return to the Islanders’ lineup for the first time since his left knee slammed into an open door on the Senators’ bench on Oct. 25 in Ottawa.

The Penguins also should get a key contributor back. Right wing Patric Hornqvist was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice in Pittsburgh and is expected to be back in the lineup after being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 3 with a lower-body issue.

Still, the Penguins are injury-depleted. Captain Sidney Crosby is out for a minimum of six weeks after core muscle surgery. Defenseman Kris Letang and center Nick Bjugstad remain out with lower body injuries and defenseman Justin Schultz, who logged 22:26 on Tuesday, is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The Islanders became the first team in NHL history, per the Elias Sports Bureau, to rally after trailing by multiple goals in the final seven minutes of regulation in back-to-back games. The Islanders won a 4-3 shootout at Philadelphia on Saturday night after entering the third period trailing 3-0.

Playing with a lead would be a nice change for the Islanders.

“The last couple of games we dug ourselves pretty big holes,” Nelson said. “We’ve been able to get out of it but that won’t happen always.”

“We’ve been getting behind early,” Eberle added. “We’ve got to find a way to limit that because you’re not going to come back every game. That’s just the way it is.”

Ironically, the Penguins won the teams’ first meeting in Brooklyn this season, 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 7, as they rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period. That ended the Islanders’ 10-game winning streak.

The team record is a 15-game winning streak from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982, the same points streak the Islanders can surpass on Thursday night.

“Guys in here, we’re just playing hockey right now,” center Casey Cizikas said. “That’s kind of the biggest thing. We’re not really looking too far ahead. We’re looking at who we have tonight and what’s at task. I haven’t put any thought into it [the points streak]. I don’t think many guys have.”

Nelson and linemate Derick Brassard each bring individual four-game point streaks into Thursday night’s game, with Nelson notching two goals and five assists in that span and Brassard with a goal and seven assists. Left wing Anthony Beauvillier, who completes that trio, has five goals over his last three games.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (15-3-1)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Derick Brassard

Josh Bailey-Otto Koivula-Michael Dal Colle

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (8-1-0, 1.98 goals-against average, .938 save percentage)

Penguins (11-7-3)

Jake Guentzel-Evgeni Malkin-Bryan Rust

Dominik Kahun-Jared McCann-Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk-Joseph Blandisi-Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese-Teddy Bleuger-Dominik Simon

Brian Dumoulin-John Marino

Marcus Pettersson-Chad Ruhwedel

Jack Johnson-Juuso Riikola

Matt Murray (9-4-3, 2.52, .910)