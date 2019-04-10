The wait is over. The Islanders' hunt for a Stanley Cup has begun.

The Isles host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Wednesday night at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders' home arena for this series, is hosting a playoff game for the first time since April 25, 2015.

The game is tied, 1-1, in the first period. Follow along below for live scoring updates, big plays and other notable moments.

#Isles Game 1 starters: Lehner, Pelech-Pulock, Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck



You expect anything different? — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) Apr 100, 2019

PENGUINS CHALLENGE: Tom Kuhnhackl appears to score at 0:33 of first period, but Penguins challenge for offside. Challenge successful, no goal. (Game tied, 0-0)

No goal.



Who will that affect more, #Isles or #Penguins? 0-0 still 33 seconds into game. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) Apr 100, 2019

ISLANDERS GOAL: Jordan Eberle scores at 1:40 of first period. (Islanders lead, 1-0)

.@NYIslanders strike first & the Old Barn explodes! #LGI #YESYESYES pic.twitter.com/fT83fhTLA9 — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) Apr 100, 2019

PENGUINS GOAL: Phil Kessel scores at 5:42 of first period. (Game tied, 1-1)