Islanders vs. Penguins Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 1 live updates

Live updates from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders celebrate after defeating the Sabres at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 30. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The wait is over. The Islanders' hunt for a Stanley Cup has begun.

The Isles host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Wednesday night at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders' home arena for this series, is hosting a playoff game for the first time since April 25, 2015.

The game is tied, 1-1, in the first period. Follow along below for live scoring updates, big plays and other notable moments.

PENGUINS CHALLENGE: Tom Kuhnhackl appears to score at 0:33 of first period, but Penguins challenge for offside. Challenge successful, no goal. (Game tied, 0-0)

ISLANDERS GOAL: Jordan Eberle scores at 1:40 of first period. (Islanders lead, 1-0)

PENGUINS GOAL: Phil Kessel scores at 5:42 of first period. (Game tied, 1-1)

