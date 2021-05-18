PITTSBURGH – The Islanders had plenty of time to recover. They just could never get the equalizer, despite skating six on four for the final 88 seconds.

So, the Islanders and Penguins are tied, 1-1, in their first-round playoff series after the Penguins’ 2-1 win in Tuesday night’s Game 2 at PPG Paints Arena.

The game started with an interesting decision as Islanders coach Barry Trotz started goalie Semyon Varlamov, who recovered to make 43 saves after letting in an early softie, despite rookie Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win, his NHL playoff debut.

"Between him and Varly, we’re a confident group going out there," Casey Cizikas said. "It doesn’t matter who’s in the pipes."

Tristan Jarry stopped 37 saves after his rough Game 1 outing.

PPG Paints Arena hosted at 50% capacity of 9,344, twice the crowd in the building for Game 1. It made for a raucous atmosphere that the Penguins fed off of early. Nassau Coliseum will also be allowed to host at 50% of capacity for Thursday night’s Game 3, with approximately 6,800 in the venerable barn.

The Islanders won the first game after trailing 2-1 entering the third period and that’s where they found themselves again on Tuesday.

Unlike Sunday, the Islanders could never net the equalizer. Jarry stopped Jordan Eberle’s backhander from the high slot at 2:02 and Mathew Barzal couldn’t quite get full control of the puck as he broke in on the crease at 7:52.

Other than his goalie, Trotz did not make many changes for Game 2, other than trying to anticipate what adjustments the Penguins would try.

"Not a lot of adjustments," Trotz said. "It’s more of a mindset in terms of our decisions, recognizing danger. Some of the plays we tried to force (in Game 1)."

The Islanders halved the Penguins’ lead on Josh Bailey’s backhander over Jarry’s glove at 14:44 of the second period. As they did in Game 1, the Islanders survived their own slow start to hang around long enough to make it a game.

The Islanders seemed to gain momentum from their penalty kill, which is now 5-for-5 in the series after going 2-for-2 on Tuesday. Rookie Oliver Wahlstrom was called for three, second-period minors, resulting in two Penguins’ power play that yielded just a one shot.

Varlamov shot out his right leg to get his skate on Jeff Carter’s redirection at 9:38 of the second period on the Penguins’ second power play.

Varlamov had skated with the extras at a limited, optional practice on Monday and split time in one net with third-stringer Cory Schneider while Sorokin had the other net to himself in Tuesday’s morning skate.

All clearly subterfuge hiding Trotz’s goalie plans for Game 2.

But the Penguins took a 1-0 lead at 3:22 of the first period on their third shot, an embarrassing play all around for the Islanders. First, defenseman Ryan Pulock flubbed an exit pass at the Islanders’ blue line. Bryan Rust took the puck, skated to his right and flipped a long-range shot at Varlamov, who barely moved as the puck flew over his glove.

That became 2-0 at 13:07 of the first period as Jared McCann’s forecheck led to Jeff Carter’s goal from the slot with Varlamov coming high out of his net and Pulock caught in no-man’s land between Carter and the goal line.

Meanwhile Jarry, who had allowed anywhere from two to four questionable goals in Game 1, was much improved. He denied Kyle Palmieri’s shot from the left and Wahlstrom’s rebound at 7:50 before Jean-Gabriel Pageau hit the post. He also stopped Anthony Beauvillier, who kept the puck and got to the crease on a two-on-one at 12:22 of the first period.

Both teams played a physical game and it turned chippy at 15:03 of the second period.

Brandon Tanev went headfirst into Varlamov on a breakaway, with the Islanders taking exception to that even as Tanev remained on his knees holding his head after crashing into the post as well. Cizikas and Teddy Blueger wrestled and Matt Martin and Zach Aston-Reese were both called for roughing while Tanev, after arising, got into a yelling match with defenseman Scott Mayfield.