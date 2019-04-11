Interested in taking in a game in the Islanders’ first-round playoff series against the Penguins? It might be cheaper to drive to Pittsburgh, including travel costs, than to get into NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

According to TicketIQ, which aggregates a number of resale sites, the average asking price for games at the Coliseum ranks third behind only the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights among all NHL playoff venues, and is more than double the average for games in Pittsburgh.

As of Thursday morning, the average asking prices for Games 2, 5 and 7 at the Coliseum were $346, $453 and $526, and the least expensive tickets being offered were $220, $175 and $206.

In Pittsburgh, the average asking prices for Games 3, 4 and 6 were $222, $149 and $188, and the least expensive were $84, $73 and $80.



