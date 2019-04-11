TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles at Coliseum ticket prices soar on resale market

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle celebrates with teammate

Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle celebrates with teammate Mathew Barzal after he scores against the Penguins during the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals  on April 10, 2019 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Interested in taking in a game in the Islanders’ first-round playoff series against the Penguins? It might be cheaper to drive to Pittsburgh, including travel costs, than to get into NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

According to TicketIQ, which aggregates a number of resale sites, the average asking price for games at the Coliseum ranks third behind only the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights among all NHL playoff venues, and is more than double the average for games in Pittsburgh.

As of Thursday morning, the average asking prices for Games 2, 5 and 7 at the Coliseum were $346, $453 and $526, and the least expensive tickets being offered were $220, $175 and $206.

In Pittsburgh, the average asking prices for Games 3, 4 and 6 were $222, $149 and $188, and the least expensive were $84, $73 and $80.
 
 

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade gestures towards the Wade plays, putting cap on his career
Islanders play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke. 6 games in 7 nights for Isles announcer Brendan Burke
Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy celebrates the go-ahead goal Emrick, McGuire await the Coliseum vibe
Islanders center Mathew Barzal goes for the puck Barzal keeps emotions in check, assists on OT winner
Warriors forward Kevin Durant controls the ball against Five questions facing the Knicks this offseason
Jared Dudley #6 of the Nets celebrates a Nets vs. Sixers NBA playoffs first-round schedule