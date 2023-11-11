Islanders' Pierre Engvall on his benching: 'It's about hockey'

Top-six left wing Pierre Engvall’s stint as a surprise healthy scratch lasted just one game as he was back on Brock Nelson’s line for Saturday night’s match against the Capitals at UBS Arena.

Engvall, just 13 games into a seven-year, $24 million deal, didn’t want to disclose too many details as to why coach Lane Lambert sat him for Thursday’s 5-2 loss in Boston. But he indicated it stemmed from his costly turnover that led to the visiting Wild’s final goal in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss. Engvall was benched for a shift after that gaffe.

“I don’t want to get into it but I think it’s about hockey,” Engvall said. “It’s between me and Lane. I just try to do my best every game and every practice.”

Nelson called making Engvall a healthy scratch the last game, “a clear message.”

“Pierre came back [to the bench] and said something right away and was disappointed in himself,” Nelson said.

Anders Lee subbed for Engvall on Nelson’s line with Kyle Palmieri on Thursday and that trio was on the ice for three of the Bruins’ goals.

“You want to play every game of the season and I felt like I was ready to go,” Engvall said.

Bo's Vancouver return

Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat, acquired on Jan. 30, will make his first return to Vancouver on Wednesday during this upcoming four-game road trip.

Horvat, who had said he wanted to be a “Canuck for life,” expressed frustration after failed negotiations on a contract extension. So he’s not sure how Canuck fans will react.

“I think some of them were pretty upset with what I said last year,” Horvat said. “The fans took it more personal than I wanted them to take it. It wasn’t directed at them. I was more upset with how everything went down last year.”

Isles files

Top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech (lower body) missed his second straight game and third in four games since a hip-to-hip collision in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Nov. 4. Pelech participated in Saturday’s morning skate . . . Forwards Oliver Wahlstrom and Julien Gauthier were healthy scratches.