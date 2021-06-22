TODAY'S PAPER
How the Islanders have fared when facing playoff elimination under Barry Trotz

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders is congratulated by

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders is congratulated by his teammates as Semyon Varlamov dives toward the team after Eberle scored the game-winning goal against the Lightning during the second overtime period to win Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on Sept. 15, 2020, in Edmonton. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Nick Klopsis
The Islanders will try to keep their season alive on Wednesday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final at Nassau Coliseum.

The Isles — coming off an 8-0 loss in Game 5 — have faced playoff elimination four times in the Barry Trotz era, including three times in last season’s bubble. They are 2-2 in those games.

May 3, 2019: Second round, Game 4 at Carolina

The series situation: Islanders trailed, 3-0

Game 4 result: Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2

Despite opening the scoring 2:30 into the game, the Isles were unable to avoid the sweep, allowing five consecutive goals (including three in the second period) to fall to the Hurricanes. Robin Lehner, who stopped eight shots, was pulled after allowing the third Carolina goal at 3:17 of the second period. His replacement, Thomas Greiss, also made eight saves and allowed two goals. Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney stopped 26 shots.

Sept. 5, 2020: Second round, Game 7 vs. Philadelphia (in Toronto)

The series situation: Series tied, 3-3

Game 7 result: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Greiss got the start in net after Semyon Varlamov allowed nine combined goals in Games 5 and 6. The decision paid off handsomely. Greiss stopped all 16 Flyers shots for his first career playoff shutout. Scott Mayfield, Andy Greene and Brock Nelson scored for the Isles, with Anthony Beauvillier adding an empty-netter.

Sept. 15, 2020: Conference final, Game 5 vs. Tampa Bay (in Edmonton)

The series situation: Islanders trailed, 3-1

Game 5 result: Islanders 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

The Islanders kept their season alive after Jordan Eberle scored at 12:30 of overtime. Ryan Pulock’s goal at 15:41 of the first period gave the Isles an early lead, but Victor Hedman scored at 4:00 of the second period to tie it for Tampa Bay. Varlamov stopped 36 of 37 shots, then the usually stoic goalie did a headfirst slide into a pile of his celebrating teammates once the game ended.

Sept. 17, 2020: Conference final, Game 6 vs. Tampa Bay (in Edmonton)

The series situation: Islanders trailed, 3-2

Game 6 result: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Anthony Cirelli scored at 13:18 of the extra period on a shot that ricocheted off Varlamov’s skate and into the net. Both teams traded goals within a nearly two-minute span in the first period: Devon Toews scored for the Isles at 4:15, then Hedman for the Lightning at 6:28. Varlamov made 46 saves — including 42 in regulation — while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots for the Lightning.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor.

