Islanders will try to keep pace in playoff race against Senators
The team will be without goaltender Robin Lehner and right wing Cal Clutterbuck Thursday night.
OTTAWA, Ontario – The Islanders will try to keep pace in their playoff chase as they conclude a home-and-home series against the NHL-worst Senators on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Islanders beat the Senators, 5-4, in a shootout on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum to conclude a 2-3-0 homestand after being unable to hold a two-goal lead in the third period.
They enter the game two points behind the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division – and just four points ahead of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference – after the Capitals won, 5-3, at Philadelphia on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.
The Islanders are in a 3-4-1 stretch.
“It’s the tough part of the year,” said captain Anders Lee, who extended his goal streak against the Senators to six games on Tuesday night and has eight goals and two assists in 16 career games against them. “Every team is ramping it up. We’ve just got to stick together. We’ve faced a little bit of adversity. We’ll continue to move forward and stay positive, all those things that help you get through a tough stretch.”
The Islanders will be without goalie Robin Lehner and right wing Cal Clutterbuck, both listed as day-to-day with upper-body injuries. Left wing Matt Martin rejoined his teammates for the morning skate after missing three games with an upper-body injury, but he worked as an extra forward along with Andrew Ladd and Josh Ho-Sang.
Islanders coach Barry Trotz would neither confirm nor deny Lehner suffered a concussion in a collision with Brady Tkachuk on the Senators’ third-period equalizer on Tuesday night. Christopher Gibson, on an emergency recall from Bridgeport (AHL), will dress as Greiss’ backup.
Trotz is pushing his team, which has not made the playoffs since 2016, to embrace the challenge of being in the postseason chase.
“There’s always a mental pressure to win hockey games when you’re in that race,” said Trotz, who became the fourth coach in NHL history to reach 800 wins on Tuesday. “You’ve just got to accept it and enjoy it and not let it wear on you and think about it the whole time and take your energy. Sort of embrace the battle, if you will. It’s an exciting time.”
Tuesday night’s shootout loss left the Senators, who traded away Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in the offseason and forwards Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel prior to the NHL trade deadline while firing coach Guy Boucher in favor of interim boss Marc Crawford, in a 2-9-1 skid. That includes four straight home defeats.
Here are the projected lineups:
Islanders (38-21-7)
Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Josh Bailey
Anthony Beauvillier-Mathew Barzal-Michael Dal Colle
Tom Kuhnhackl-Valtteri Filppula-Jordan Eberle
Ross Johnston-Casey Cizikas-Leo Komarov
Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk
Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock
Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield
Thomas Greiss (18-10-2, 2.33 goals-against average, .928 save percentage)
Senators (23-38-6)
Zach Smith-Colin White-Bobby Ryan
Rudolfs Balcers-Chris Tierney-Magnus Paajarvi
Brian Gibbons-Oscar Lindberg-Mikkel Boedker
Brady Tkachuk-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Anthony Duclair
Thomas Chabot-Dylan DeMelo
Christian Wolanin-Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki-Ben Harpur
Anders Nilsson (11-16-1, 3.08, .904)
