Faceoff for Friday’s Game 2 of the Islanders-Capitals first-round playoff series at Toronto was scheduled for 8 p.m.

“Scheduled” being the key word.

One of the peculiarities of this neutral-site, NHL postseason being played in hub city bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic, is each arena is hosting multiple games each day and teams must be flexible in their pregame preparation with starting times subject to last-minute change.

The Flyers and Canadiens played at Scotiabank Arena before Game 2 of the Islanders’ series and the opening faceoff of their 4-2 win in Wednesday’s Game 1 was delayed an hour after the Hurricanes and Bruins went to double overtime in their Game 1. That game was supposed to be Tuesday night but got pushed back to Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s Lightning-Blue Jackets’ Game 1 went five overtimes.

“I think we go in with the same approach that we’re going to start at 8 p.m.,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “We’re well aware of what happened. You have meetings at a certain time. You prepare at a certain time. You don’t get upset by it. I think everyone understands in this new world in 2020 nothing is for sure right now. Everyone has had the patience to adjust the last few months for various reasons. It’s made us more adaptable.”

Defenseman Scott Mayfield said the team waits for pregame warmups to begin in a makeshift gym set up in the Toronto Raptors’ practice court, where players can stretch and watch any game going on.

“I think everyone would say nobody wanted to play in a bubble,” Mayfield said. “Nobody wanted to play the way that this is turning out. But that’s part of it. It’s something you can’t control. You’ve just got to go with the flow and make sure you’re ready from the second the puck drops.”