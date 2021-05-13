The Islanders and Penguins will begin their first-round series on Sunday at noon at PPG Paints Arena.
The NHL announced its Stanley Cup Playoff schedule on Thursday. The playoffs open with the Capitals hosting the Bruins in Game 1 of their first-round matchup on Saturday night.
Here is the full Islanders-Penguins first-round playoff schedule:
Game 1 - Sunday, noon, at PIttsburgh, NBC
Game 2 - Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
Game 3 - May 20, 7 p.m., at Nassau Coliseum, NBCSN
Game 4 - May 22, 3 p.m, at Nassau Coliseum, NBC
Game 5 - May 24, TBD, at Pittsburgh, TBD
Game 6 - May 26, TBD, at Nassau Coliseum, TBD
Game 7 - May 28, TBD, at Pittsburgh, TBD
