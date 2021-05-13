TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders vs. Penguins Stanley Cup playoffs first-round schedule

The puck slides under the Penguins' Colton Sceviour

The puck slides under the Penguins' Colton Sceviour and the Islanders' Scott Mayfield during the first period of an NHL game on March 27 in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The Islanders and Penguins will begin their first-round series on Sunday at noon at PPG Paints Arena.

The NHL announced its Stanley Cup Playoff schedule on Thursday. The playoffs open with the Capitals hosting the Bruins in Game 1 of their first-round matchup on Saturday night.

Here is the full Islanders-Penguins first-round playoff schedule:

Game 1 - Sunday, noon, at PIttsburgh, NBC

Game 2 - Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Pittsburgh, NBCSN

Game 3 - May 20, 7 p.m., at Nassau Coliseum, NBCSN

Game 4 - May 22, 3 p.m, at Nassau Coliseum, NBC

Game 5 - May 24, TBD, at Pittsburgh, TBD

Game 6 - May 26, TBD, at Nassau Coliseum, TBD

Game 7 - May 28, TBD, at Pittsburgh, TBD

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Junior Moreno of D.C. United dribbles the ball
Castellanos stays with NYCFC on new five-year deal
The puck slides under the Penguins' Colton Sceviour
Isles to play Game 1 against Penguins on Sunday
The Knicks' Walt "Clyde" Frazier scored 36 points
Frazier sees similarities between Thibodeau's and Holzman's Knicks
Nets guard James Harden drives the ball past
Harden returns with double-double, Nets romp past Spurs
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to the
Dominant Cole fans 12 in eight innings as Yanks top Rays
Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates with teammates
Knicks clinch playoff spot for first time since 2013 as Celtics lose
Didn’t find what you were looking for?