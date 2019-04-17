And now, they wait.

The Islanders, fresh off their four-game sweep of the Penguins in the first round of the playoffs, may not begin their second-round series for at least a week against either the Capitals or the Hurricanes.

The long layoff will bring some needed rest in the midst of a physical postseason run, particularly with the status of defenseman Johnny Boychuk and right wing Cal Clutterbuck unclear after both exited in the second period of Tuesday night’s 3-1 win in Game 4 at Pittsburgh. Coach Barry Trotz had no immediate update after the game, and the team did not practice on Wednesday.

But long stretches between games is not an optimal model for maintaining peak performance.

“We’re going to manage it right,” said Trotz, who also will give his team Thursday off. “We’ll try to get in a rhythm. This group always practices very well. It’s not afraid of work, it’s not afraid of the challenge. If it’s a week off, or eight or nine days, that’ll be the challenge.”

The Capitals hold a 2-1 edge on the Hurricanes heading into Thursday night’s Game 4 at Carolina and that series could be over as soon as Saturday or extend until next Wednesday.

If that series goes to Game 7, the Islanders likely wouldn’t resume play until April 26.

The Bruins-Maple Leafs series, the only other active one in the Eastern Conference, could end as soon as Friday or extend until Tuesday. The NHL is not likely to start the second round in a conference without the first round being fully completed.

Trotz, who coached the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup last season, is, of course, way more familiar with his former team than the Hurricanes as scouting reports are prepared on each team.

“We’re going to study Carolina,” Trotz said. “We know Washington quite well.”

If the Islanders do play the Capitals, Trotz’s dressing-room declaration to his former players on Nov. 26 as he was presented with his Cup ring that “You’ll have to go through the Island, but you guys can do it again,” will no doubt be re-played over and over.

“When I said it, I believed it,” Trotz said. “If it happens to be Washington, what I said will be played forever on every newscast. They’re a strong hockey team that has the goods to do it again. They’re a special group and they’ll always be a part of me. If we end up playing them, they’re the opposition.

“If we end up playing Carolina, they have a lot of character,” Trotz added. “I had Justin Williams and I know that leadership. They’ve got a lot of heart and some highly skilled players. They might have one of the most underrated defense corps in the NHL. No matter what happens, we’re going to have our hands full in the next round.”

The Islanders split their four-game season series with the Capitals, with the visiting team winning each game and the Islanders, needing just one point to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of playoffs, winning, 3-0, at Washington on April 6 in the teams’ season finale.

The Islanders won three of four from the Hurricanes, including a 2-1 win at Carolina in the season opener on Oct. 4. The teams have not met since Jan. 8.

The Islanders’ task against either team will be considerably tougher if either Boychuk or Clutterbuck are unavailable. Boychuk, who plays with Nick Leddy on the top pair and is one of Trotz’s most trusted third-period players, blocked a shot with his left leg and hobbled off the ice. It was unclear how Clutterbuck, part of the identity-setting fourth line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin, got hurt.