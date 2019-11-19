PITTSBURGH — The positive memories of the Islanders’ four-game playoff sweep of the Penguins flooded back to center Brock Nelson when he took the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate.

“I think it hit me in practice,” Nelson said. “You remember the atmosphere of the playoffs. It was a fun ride. It was intense. Any time you play someone in the playoffs that’s a divisional matchup, it’s going to be tough.”

The Islanders were back at PPG Paints Arena for the first time since completing their first-round sweep with a 3-1 Game 4 win in the building on April 16. The Islanders also won Game 3, 4-1, two days earlier after winning the first two games at home. They had split their two regular-season games in Pittsburgh.

The Hurricanes then swept the Islanders in the second round.

“What we did last year was special but this is a different year and we’ve got to keep moving forward and building toward what we want to achieve at the end of this season,” said center Casey Cizikas, who played in his 500th NHL game, all with the Islanders. “You never expect to sweep a team in the NHL playoffs. We just had a certain mindset going into every game that no matter what happens, we’re going to rebound. That’s the way we approached the entire series.”

“It does seem like a long time ago,” left wing Josh Bailey added. “After each year, you kind of turn the page. The previous time we had a playoff series here [2013] we wound up losing. It is what it is. It’s a new year.”

For right wing Derick Brassard, it marked his first return to Pittsburgh since the Penguins traded him to the Panthers on Feb. 1 to end his unhappy 54-game tenure with the team. Brassard never settled into a productive role with the Penguins after being acquired from the Senators to be the third-line center.

“No, not really,” Brassard said when asked if he had any emotional response. “I’m just happy where I’m at right now. I’m having a great opportunity here to play, that’s the only thing that matters.”

Brassard, who also played for the Avalanche last season before signing a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Islanders, has found chemistry on Nelson’s second line with left wing Anthony Beauvillier after starting this season centering the Islanders’ third line.

Isles files

Left wing Matt Martin (injured reserve/lower body) participated in the morning skate, his third time skating with his teammates and the second since he was cleared for contact. It’s possible Martin, injured Oct. 25 at Ottawa when his left knee crashed into an open door on the Senators’ bench, will be available when the Penguins visit Barclays Center on Thursday night. “He’s real close,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “We’ll see where we are [Wednesday] and the next day. He’s back in the fray a little bit…” Forward Ross Johnston and rookie defenseman Noah Dobson were the healthy scratches.