The least expensive tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the Islanders’ second-round series at Barclays Center are going for significantly less than they did for Games 1 and 2 of their first-round series at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

According to TicketIQ, which aggregates a number of resale sites, the lowest-priced tickets as of Thursday afternoon were $103 for Game 1 and $140 for Game 2, compared to $176 and $220 for Games 1 and 2 of the prior round against the Penguins.

As of early evening, StubHub had tickets for $88 for Game 1 and $95 for Game 2 against the Hurricanes.

This is somewhat misleading, because the Barclays inventory – particularly at the low end – includes limited view seats owing to the arena’s unusual hockey configuration.