WASHINGTON – Saturday night’s regular-season finale against the Capitals at Capital One Arena won’t be the hoped for showdown for the Metropolitan Division title. But that does not lessen the game’s importance to the Islanders.

“It’s going to be a big test for us,” rookie right wing Michael Dal Colle said. “We want to send a message going into the playoffs.”

There’s also the more tangible factor of finally knowing their playoff opponent and whether the Islanders will have home-ice advantage at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in the first round for the first time since 1988. The Islanders, after Thursday night’s 2-1 four-round shootout win at Florida, did not practice on Friday.

That win guaranteed the Islanders can finish no lower than third in the division and will play either the Penguins or the Hurricanes in the first round after the Capitals clinched their fourth straight division title with a 2-1 win over the visiting Canadiens on Thursday night.

The NHL playoffs open on Wednesday.

The Islanders, in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, will clinch second place and home-ice advantage if they earn at least one point against the Capitals or if the Rangers win at Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Islanders will slip to third if they lose in regulation and the Penguins win.

The Hurricanes can move into third place if they win at Philadelphia on Saturday and the Penguins lose in regulation. The second- and third-place finishers will meet in the first round while the fourth-place finisher will play the Capitals.

The Islanders’ last division title came in 1988.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We had a great season, we played really good hockey,” forward Leo Komarov said. “You want to be in first all the time but, in the playoffs, you still have to be the best team so it really doesn’t matter who you play. We’ve just got to finish strong here and hope to get home-ice advantage.”

“It’d be nice to have home ice,” center Mathew Barzal added. “We’re trying to play the right way. You have to go through Washington at some point so it’s a good game to end on just to prep ourselves for the playoffs. ... Whether they play all their guys or not, it will be an intense game.”

Both Islanders coach Barry Trotz and Capitals counterpart Todd Reirden were noncommittal as to whether they would rest players. Trotz had defenseman Thomas Hickey in Thursday’s lineup for Johnny Boychuk, while Thomas Greiss made 29 saves after Robin Lehner missed Wednesday’s practice because of soreness.

Trotz has not announced his goalie plans for the playoffs, but it would be somewhat surprising if Lehner wasn’t the Game 1 starter. If so, Trotz will probably want start Lehner against the Capitals.

But Trotz said he is not concerned if the Islanders open the playoffs on the road.

“We don’t change the way we play home or away,” Trotz said. “Some teams do. Some teams need that matchup. Would we like home-ice advantage? Yes, we would for our fans.”

A win would give the Islanders 103 points, their most since 1984.