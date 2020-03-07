Mathew Barzal’s stick went up and cut the Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal along the boards in the offensive zone and, suddenly, the Islanders went from a great opportunity to win to a potentially lengthy penalty kill.

Vincent Trocheck scored the video-reviewed, power-play winner at 1:36 of overtime with the Hurricanes skating four-on-three in the Islanders’ 3-2 loss on Saturday afternoon at the Nassau Coliseum after Barzal received a four-minute, double-minor at 19:36 of the third period.

That negated an Islanders’ power play just 28 seconds into the man advantage.

“It’s a little bit of a cardinal sin in the end,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “You can’t take a penalty that late in the game, and it goes into overtime. That’s a little bit on us there. That’s the difference between winning and losing. We have an opportunity and maybe we finish the game off. We took an opportunity away with the penalty.”

Notes & quotes: Andrew Ladd logged a physical 12:06 in just his third game for the Islanders this season. The veteran has spent most of the season with their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport…Cal Clutterbuck participated in pre-game warmups but did not play after sitting out the third period of Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa with an unspecified injury. Trotz said it was a separate issue from the one that kept Clutterbuck out from Dec. 21-Feb. 27 after his left forearm was cut by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade at Boston on Dec. 19…Trotz said he expects both Casey Cizikas and defenseman Johnny Boychuk to travel with the team to Vancouver where the Islanders open a four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Canucks. Cizikas (left leg laceration) has missed 12 games since being cut by a skate blade and Boychuk missed his second game since requiring 90 stitches on his left eyelid…It was a fifth straight sellout of 13,917 at the Coliseum.