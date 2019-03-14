Barry Trotz has tried switching personnel. But the Islanders coach knows the real solution to the team’s power-play struggles.

“We just have to work with what we have,” Trotz said “They’ve got to get it done, plain and simple. That’s a part of our game that we need to be better at. It needs to help us win games.”

The Islanders entered Thursday night’s game against the Canadiens at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum 0-for-20 with the man advantage in their previous nine games. Trotz moved rookie defenseman Devon Toews to the top power-play unit in Monday night’s 2-0 win over the visiting Blue Jackets while shifting Nick Leddy to the second unit. The Islanders went 0-for-2 with two man-advantage shots.

“There’s some games where we get some really good looks,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “It’s a matter of sticking with that and being a little more aggressive in front of the net. Get more pucks there.”

The right-shooting Pulock, never shy to shoot and who sets up on the left side to be in position for one-timers, has been used on the second unit despite the first unit not having a player who can shoot as hard as him from the point.

Trotz said that’s for balance.

Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle are both right-handed shots on the first unit while Pulock is the only right-handed shot on a second unit with Leddy, Josh Bailey, Valtteri Filppula and Anthony Beauvillier.

Isles files

D Johnny Boychuk (suspected left shoulder) missed his second game but was able to skate on his own on Thursday morning, his first time back on the ice since taking a high hit from the Flyers’ Jakub Voracek on Saturday. “From the tub to the ice,” said Trotz of Boychuk’s progress…Fs Michael Dal Colle, Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston and Ds Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg remained healthy scratches.