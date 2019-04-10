The Islanders entered the playoffs knowing they almost certainly needed to do better on the power play than they had in the regular season. Particularly since the Penguins’ lethal first unit was expected to be a key factor in the first-round series, which opened on Wednesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

“I feel like the pressure is probably higher than it should be,” said captain Anders Lee, who provides a net-front presence on the first unit. “We’re in the playoffs, it’s a clean slate and we want to go out and make a difference. The way it’s been perceived, received and just by the way it actually has been, it hasn’t been what we’ve wanted it to be.”

They got off to a good start Wednesday, scoring on their first power-play chance late in the first period to take a 2-1 lead.

But the Islanders finished 29th in the NHL on the power play at 14.5 percent and were just 3-for-50 (6.0 percent) over the final 22 games. The Penguins, with a first unit that includes Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Patric Hornqvist and Kris Letang, were fifth in the league at 24.6 percent and were 3-for-14 (21.4 percent) in four games against the Islanders.

“If their power play has success, we’re going to have to make up the ground somewhere,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “All year, our five-on-five play has done a good job of getting us to where we are.”

Eight of the NHL’s top 10 power-play teams qualified for the playoffs. Yet, four of the league’s bottom seven teams – the Golden Knights (25th), Blue Jackets (28th), Islanders and Predators (31st) are also in the 16-team field.

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 despite their power play going 10-for-88 (11.4 percent) in that postseason run, said there was a simple reason why his former team was able to succeed despite the poor man-advantage statistics.

“Not worrying about it,” Boychuk said. “You can still get momentum off of a power play. If we don’t get a power-play goal, you can’t let it get you down.”

Dal Colle is Plan B

Ex-Penguin Tom Kuhnhackl, who won two Stanley Cups in his three seasons in Pittsburgh, got the Game 1 nod on second-line center Brock Nelson’s right wing over rookie Michael Dal Colle. He scored in the first period Wednesday, but it was overturned by replay review, which ruled the play offside.

Kuhnhackl had four goals and five assists in 36 regular-season game while Dal Colle had three goals and four assists in 28 games. But Trotz trusts Kuhnhackl on the penalty kill.

“The penalty kill and experience is in Tommy’s favor, no question,” Trotz said. “Probably a little bit of size and maybe a little offense goes to Dal Colle. We’ve weighed it out. It’s close. But I think we have a plan going in a certain way and we have a pretty good option on the other side of it.”

Healthy Pens

Left wing Zach Aston-Reese returned to the Penguins lineup after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury and defenseman Brian Dumoulin was back after a three-game absence because of a lower-body injury.