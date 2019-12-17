Any pangs of emotion Barry Trotz still feels when facing the Predators, his first NHL stop, are, by now, “limited.”

“I still have some friends over there,” said Trotz, who coached the Predators from when they joined the NHL in 1998 through 2014. “But it’s the Nashville Predators. I recognize what I did there and I have a lot of connections there. But, other than that, not so much. The further you get away from it, the further it seems.”

What the Islanders coach does see in the Predators is a tough opponent.

The teams meet on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum after the Predators opened their four-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Monday night. The Predators scored two late empty-net goals at Madison Square Garden.

“The challenge is they’re a good hockey team,” Trotz said. “They’ve got some dynamic people up front that can hurt you. They’ve got a dynamic backend. To me, Roman Josi is an elite defenseman who is going to get a lot of votes for the Norris this year. They attack. They’re a pressure team. They’re going to pressure you in all three zones and force mistakes. You’ve got to make sure you execute and play quick and manage the puck correctly.”

The Islanders beat the Sabres, 3-2, in overtime on Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum and have won three straight and six of eight. Thomas Greiss will start for the Islanders as the team-record goalie rotation to start the season stretches to 32 games after Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves against the Sabres.

Defenseman Nick Leddy will be back in the Islanders' lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Leo Komarov also will return after being a healthy scratch the last three games, replacing Michael Dal Colle on Brock Nelson’s second line with Anthony Beauvillier. Dal Colle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered in the first period on Saturday after he scored his second goal of the season.

The Predators are led by Josi (nine goals, 20 assists) and fellow defenseman Ryan Ellis (five goals, 18 assists) while top-line wings Filip Forsberg and Calle Jarnkrok each have 11 goals and 11 assists and second-line center Matt Duchene has eight goals and 13 assists.

“They’re real deep up front,” said Islanders top-line center Mathew Barzal, who has four goals and three assists in his last eight games. “They’ve got a great back end and one of the best goalies in the league [Pekka Rinne]. It’s a good team over there. We’re in for a good test.”

“I look at their backend as being definitely a strength of theirs,” added right wing Jordan Eberle, who has a goal and three assists in a three-game point streak. “They like to jump into the rush and you have to be careful to get ahead of them and not let them do that.”

Tuesday’s game will mark the Islanders’ Lou Lamoriello’s 2,500th as an NHL general manager. He’ll become just the third GM in league history to reach that milestone after Predators GM David Poile (2,818) and former Oilers and Rangers GM Glen Sather (2,700).

“First of all, I’m not aware [of it],” Lamoriello said. “Second of all, it means nothing unless we win.”

The Islanders have won eight straight at the Coliseum and are 12-0-1 on home ice since Oct. 12.

Projected lineups

Islanders (22-7-2)

Ross Johnston-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Leo Komarov

Anders Lee-Derick Brassard-Jordan Eberle

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (11-4-0, 2.16 goals-against average, .932 save percentage)

Predators (15-12-5)

Filip Forsberg-Ryan Johansen-Calle Jarnkrok

Kyle Turris-Matt Duchene-Colton Sissons

Rocco Grimaldi-Nick Bonino-Craig Smith

Yakov Trenin-Colin Blackwell-Austin Watson

Roman Josi-Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm-Dante Fabbro

Dan Hamhuis-Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne (10-5-3, 2.99, .893)