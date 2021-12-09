Centers Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson may be "days away" from rejoining the Islanders’ lineup.

Both participated in the morning skate prior to Thursday night’s game against the Predators at UBS Arena. Cizikas became the last of eight Islanders to clear COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on Nov. 27.

Nelson (injured reserve/lower body) was expected to miss two-to-four weeks after being hurt on Nov. 21. He had resumed skating on his own.

"They’re skating with the group today so they’re days away, I would think," coach Barry Trotz said. "They’ve missed some time. They’re getting closer. It was a morning skate so there wasn’t grind or contact. We’ll see where the doctors, the therapists, the strength coaches and the sports science department think these guys are at and then, hopefully, we get them sooner rather than later."

Defenseman Ryan Pulock (long-term injured reserve/lower body) is the other player still absent from the lineup. But some normalcy is returning to the team after the COVID-19 outbreak and the injuries to Nelson and Pulock.

"There was a weird period there where we had guys out of the lineup, away from the rink," defenseman Scott Mayfield said. "It was tough, especially opening up the new rink without some of the guys that deserved to play in that game. As we get everyone back, it’s a good feeling. It’s fun in the locker room."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hitting 100

Defenseman Noah Dobson, the 12th overall pick in 2018, played in his 100th regular season game in his third NHL season. Dobson, whose game has noticeably grown of late, also hasplayed 20 playoff games the past two seasons.

"One hundred games for a defenseman is a really short time," Trotz said. "I think most people judge a young defenseman after they have 300 games in the league."