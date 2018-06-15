The Islanders, already scheduled to play 12 regular-season home games at NYCB Live, also will open their preseason schedule at their renovated former home.

The Islanders announced their eight-game preseason schedule on Friday and it includes four games against the Flyers, including Sept. 16 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders also will play two games at Barclays Center and face the Rangers twice, including on Sept. 22 at Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Here is the complete preseason schedule:

Sept. 16 – vs. Flyers, 1 p.m. (NYCB Live)

Sept. 17 – at Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center)

Sept. 18 – vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. (Barclays Center)

Sept. 20 – vs. Devils, 7 p.m. (Barclays Center)

Sept. 21 – at Flyers, 7 p.m. (Allentown, Pennsylvania)

Sept. 22 – vs. Rangers, 7 p.m. (Bridgeport, Connecticut)

Sept. 26 – at Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden)

Sept. 28 – at Sabres, 7 p.m. (Oshawa, Ontario)