Islanders’ preseason game at Coliseum set for Sept. 16 vs. Flyers

NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum is set up for

NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum is set up for hockey on April 19, 2018. Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which operates the Coliseum and is still responsible for selling Islanders tickets next season, is letting ticket holders pick their seats at the Coliseum. Photo Credit: Chris Ware

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders, already scheduled to play 12 regular-season home games at NYCB Live, also will open their preseason schedule at their renovated former home.

The Islanders announced their eight-game preseason schedule on Friday and it includes four games against the Flyers, including Sept. 16 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders also will play two games at Barclays Center and face the Rangers twice, including on Sept. 22 at Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Here is the complete preseason schedule:

Sept. 16 – vs. Flyers, 1 p.m. (NYCB Live)

Sept. 17 – at Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center)

Sept. 18 – vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. (Barclays Center)

Sept. 20 – vs. Devils, 7 p.m. (Barclays Center)

Sept. 21 – at Flyers, 7 p.m. (Allentown, Pennsylvania)

Sept. 22 – vs. Rangers, 7 p.m. (Bridgeport, Connecticut)

Sept. 26 – at Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden)

Sept. 28 – at Sabres, 7 p.m. (Oshawa, Ontario)

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

