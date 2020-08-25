TODAY'S PAPER
89° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
89° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles to appear on 'Quest for the Stanley Cup' documentary series

Matt Martin of the Islanders is congratulated by

Matt Martin of the Islanders is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Capitals during the second period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on Friday in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

The Islanders’ advancement to the second round of the NHL playoffs also earned them a role in “Quest for the Stanley Cup,” a documentary that will provide behind-the-scenes coverage of the league's eight conference semifinalists. It premieres on Sept. 2 on the ESPN+ streaming service.

The show will include episodes on six consecutive Wednesdays and promises looks into life inside the playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton.

This is the series’ fifth season, but NHL chief content office Steve Mayer said in a news release that because of the bubble format amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “We aren’t just chronicling the playoffs; we’re recording history.”

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Islanders defenseman Andy Greene (4) celebrates his goal Greene an unlikely star for Isles in Game 1 victory
Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks to the Five questions facing Nets ahead of 2020-21 season
Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks Trotz's decisions pay off in Game 1
Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save Varlamov outplays Hart, Isles blank Flyers in Game 1
Alexander Ring #8 of New York City FC NYCFC takes advantage of Crew mistake for needed win
Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) levels Philadelphia Flyers Best: Isles sure aren't playing like underdogs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search