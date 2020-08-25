The Islanders’ advancement to the second round of the NHL playoffs also earned them a role in “Quest for the Stanley Cup,” a documentary that will provide behind-the-scenes coverage of the league's eight conference semifinalists. It premieres on Sept. 2 on the ESPN+ streaming service.

The show will include episodes on six consecutive Wednesdays and promises looks into life inside the playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton.

This is the series’ fifth season, but NHL chief content office Steve Mayer said in a news release that because of the bubble format amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “We aren’t just chronicling the playoffs; we’re recording history.”