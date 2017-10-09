The Islanders rallied from two goals down to earn a point on Monday afternoon, dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the Blues at Barclays Center.
Anders Lee swept in a backhand with 59.2 seconds left in the third with Thomas Greiss on the bench for an extra attacker to tie the score after Andrew Ladd put the Islanders on the board with 6:56 to go in the third.
Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice in the second for St. Louis, which killed off a 1:23 five-on-three advantage for the Islanders with the game still scoreless in the middle period.
Jake Allen made 40 saves for the Blues, and Greiss had 33 stops for the Islanders.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.