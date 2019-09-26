TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau executive Laura Curran to honor Islanders with rally, dome-lighting ceremony on eve of season opener

From left, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran; Jeff Wilpon; NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman; Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello; Islanders owner John Ledecky; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo; and Islanders captain Anders Lee break ground on the new arena at Belmont Park on Monday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Nick Klopsis
The Islanders' season doesn't start until Oct. 4, but the party for Isles fans will begin a day earlier.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Thursday plans to honor the team with an "Islanders Day" beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola. Curran will host the Islanders organization and fans for a rally, and the county dome will be lit blue and orange at the end of the event.

“Our Islanders are coming back home, and Nassau County is ready to celebrate,” Curran said in a statement. “Ahead of the start of the new season and in celebration of the team’s return to Nassau, we’re welcoming fans of all ages to join us for a family-friendly rally where we will wish the team well and light the County Dome blue and orange.” 

The team announced earlier this week at the groundbreaking ceremony for its new arena at Belmont Park that seven more home games would be played at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, bringing the total for the 2019-2020 season to 28.

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

