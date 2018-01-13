Neither the Islanders nor Rangers had won a game in regulation time since before Christmas entering Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden. One of them played like they might not do so until Groundhog Day.

Behind a five-point game from Mathew Barzal and three points from Anthony Beauvillier — 20-year-olds born within two weeks of one another in 1997 — the Islanders defeated the Rangers, 7-2, to further tighten the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Jordan Eberle had four assists for the Isles.

According to a tweet from NHL public relations, Barzal joined Bryan Trottier as the only rookies in Islanders history to record five points in a game twice in one season. Barzal also had five points Nov. 5 against Colorado.

The Rangers (22-16-5) have 49 points. The Islanders (22-18-4) have 48 points. Should be an interesting winter.

Both teams had been off since last Sunday for their mid-season breaks. One looked fresher than the other.

The Islanders arrived at the Garden banged up and with a new man, winger Michael Dal Colle in the lineup. For the Rangers, Kevin Hayes dressed, in a mild surprise given the lower body injury he had suffered last Sunday in Las Vegas.

With games ahead on Sunday and Tuesday, coach Alain Vigneault went with Ondrej Pavelec in goal, saving Henrik Lundqvist for the Penguins and Flyers. That was the plan, anyway.

The way the game began was no surprise, given the Rangers’ recent habit of slow starts — and given the fact the Islanders entered the day 9-2 in their last 11 visits to Madison Square Garden.

The visitors took the lead 6:06 into the game on a play that began with Barzal niftily carrying the puck out of his zone. He found Jordan Eberle, who in turn passed to Beauvillier, who was lurking alone in the slot.

Beauvillier ricocheted the puck in off the post to Pavelec’s right.

The Islanders squandered a chance to take control with a power play on which the shorthanded Rangers had more scoring chances than they did, and soon the Rangers were taking advantage with a power-play goal of their own.

With Jason Chimera of the Islanders off for slashing — a call with which he vehemently disagreed — Rick Nash passed the puck out of the corner to Hayes, who was alone in the slot immediately in front of Jaroslav Halak.

Hayes scored to tie the game at 14:25.

It was not long before the Islanders regained the lead, though, making it 2-1 two minutes later when Shane Prince got a quick rush up ice and snapped a shot from the right circle over Pavelec for his first goal since Dec. 31, 2016.

With 32.5 seconds left in the first period Vinni Lettieri had a fine chance to tie it, but with Halak in a vulnerable position he shot it over the goalie and off the crossbar.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead 37 seconds into the second period with a fantastic goal on which he rushed down ice himself, skated across the slot then roofed a backhand over Pavelec’s glove side. It was his 14th goal.

At 4:11, Barzal was at it again, putting the Islanders ahead, 4-1. On a give-and-go with Beauvillier, the rookie put in his own rebound, silencing the Garden crowd and continuing to build his case for the Calder Trophy.

The assault continued at 6:51, as Beauvillier beat Pavelec for his second goal to make it 5-1, prompting Vigneault to yank Pavelec in favor of Lundqvist, who exhorted his teammates on the bench before taking the ice.

It was the first time in Islanders history two players under age 21 had scored two goals in the same game.

Boos ensued from the frustrated crowd. The Rangers began to play better late in the second period, putting good pressure on Halak, but they could not break through.

With 1:06 left in the second, Eberle nearly made it 6-1, shooting a puck off the crossbar.

Shortly after the tiring Islanders killed a five-on-three power play for the Rangers, the home team made it 5-2 at 9:05 of the third period when Mika Zibanejad tipped in a shot by Mats Zuccarello.

The Islanders have won two in a row after breaking a five-game losing streak with a shootout win over the Devils.