Islanders-Rangers preview: Not much at stake for either team
The major significance to this game is that it is potentially the final game for Islanders captain John Tavares, a pending unrestricted free agent.
Given that the Rangers have made the playoffs in 11 of the past 12 seasons and the Islanders missed the playoff cutoff by one point last season after winning their first playoff series since 1993 in 2016, it would have been hard to fathom at the start of this season Thursday night’s game at Barclays Center between the two rivals having absolutely no impact on the postseason picture.
Yet here we are.
“They’re always in the hunt,” Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy said of the Rangers. “If you look at the last couple of years, both of us have been right there battling it out. You never want to go into a season thinking like that but with our start, it’s definitely hard to fathom.”
The Islanders (33-37-10), in last place in the Metropolitan Division and who wrap up their season Saturday night at Detroit, trail the seventh-place Rangers (34-37-9), who end their season Saturday at Philadelphia, by one point.
The Islanders started the season 16-8-2 but Tuesday night’s 5-4 win over the visiting Flyers still left them just 4-12-4 since Feb. 19 as whatever playoff hopes they had imploded.
The Rangers, despite being in the playoff hunt prior to the Feb. 26 trade deadline, made it clear early that month they would be sellers and they shipped out captain Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller to the Lightning and Rick Nash to the Bruins.
“At the start of the year, both teams had high expectations,” Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “We expected to be fighting for the playoffs right now. It’s definitely disappointing to be where we are. Hopefully, we can just finish strong. We’ve had some nice battles against the Rangers so it should be fun.”
The Islanders have won six straight against the Rangers, including the first three games this season, and are 10-1-0 against them since the start of 2015-16. The Rangers have never won at Barclays Center, losing all five games at what must now be considered the Islanders’ temporary home after departing Nassau Coliseum.
“It doesn’t really have any relevance tonight,” Islanders rookie Mathew Barzal said of the Islanders’ recent dominance over the Rangers.
For the Islanders, Anders Lee is still looking to become the first to reach 40 goals for the franchise since Jason Blake in 2006-07. Lee has gone three games without a goal.
Here are the projected lineups:
Islanders
Anders Lee-John Tavares-Josh Bailey
Anthony Beauvillier-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle
Andrew Ladd-Brock Nelson-Shane Prince
Ross Johnston-Chris Wagner-Cal Clutterbuck
Nick Leddy-Dennis Seidenberg
Thomas Hickey-Brandon Davidson
Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock
Jaroslav Halak (19-26-6, 3.24 goals-against average, .906 save percentage)
Rangers
Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Ryan Spooner
Jimmy Vesey-Filip Chytil-Mats Zuccarello
Vladislav Namestnikov-Kevin Hayes-Pavel Buchnevich
Paul Carey-Lias Andersson-Peter Holland/David Desharnais
Marc Staal-Neal Pionk
Brady Skjei-Ryan Sproul
John Gilmour-Rob O’Gara
Ondrej Pavelec (4-8-1, 3.12, .910)
