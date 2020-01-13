It would be easy to say the Islanders had no fight left after the fights. Because the Rangers’ game took off from the back-to-back bouts early in the first period.

The scoreboard certainly reflected that as the Islanders yielded six straight goals after scoring in the game’s opening minute of a 6-2 loss on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

The rivals, meeting for the first time this season, play each other three times in nine days, with a rematch on Thursday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

An inability to finish — a season-long issue for the Islanders (27-13-4) — coupled with their odd struggle to play as well against non-playoff teams as they do the top teams in the NHL, doomed them to their fourth loss in six games.

It didn’t help that invaluable fourth-line center Casey Cizikas was unavailable after taking a puck to the groin area off the stick of the Bruins’ David Pastrnak on Saturday.

Leo Komarov moved to the middle to replace Cizikas and Ross Johnston joined Matt Martin on the wings.

But the Islanders essentially went with three lines for the entirety of the game after Martin and the Rangers’ Brendan Smith were issued game misconducts along with five-minute fighting majors at 2:13 of the first period. They dropped the gloves before the puck could be dropped for the ensuing faceoff after Johnston and Micheal Haley had fought.

Johnston also fought Chris Kreider at 14:51 of the third period.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders fell to a not-good-enough 13-8-2 against teams who were not in a playoff position at the start of Monday’s play, with another one coming up on Tuesday night at the Coliseum against the Eastern Conference-worst Red Wings.

Semyon Varlamov, starting for the seventh time in eight games, allowed six goals on 35 shots before being relieved by Thomas Greiss after defenseman Jacob Trouba made it 6-1 on the power play at 10:15 of the third period. Varlamov kept the Islanders in the game for as long as he could against what seemed like a constant onslaught from Rangers’ playmaker Artemi Panarin, who had two goals and three assists.

Jericho’s Adam Fox snuck a sharp-angle shot past Varlamov from the right to put the Islanders in a 3-1 deficit at 11:11 of the second period. Panarin’s breakaway backhander made it 4-1 just 49 seconds into the third period.

The Islanders, who played a very strong game against the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins in a 3-2 overtime loss at Barclays Center, took a 1-0 lead on Jordan Eberle’s fifth goal of the season and second in three games 18 seconds into the first period.

Brock Nelson’s power-play goal at 12:48 of the third period cut the deficit to 6-2.

Notes & quotes: Center Otto Koivula and defenseman Sebastian Aho, both called up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Monday, were the healthy scratches…Greiss is expected to start against the Red Wings. He made 32 saves in Tuesday night’s 4-3 overtime win at New Jersey…Eberle played in his 700th NHL regular-season game.