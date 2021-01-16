TODAY'S PAPER
Mathew Barzal's penalties irritate coach Barry Trotz

The Rangers' Jacob Trouba checks the Islanders' Mathew Barzal during the third period on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Almost everything about the Islanders’ 5-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden irked Barry Trotz.

Top-line center Mathew Barzal taking three offensive-zone penalties, including two in the first 3:39 of the second period with the Islanders down 2-0, ranked high on the list.

"It can’t happen," Trotz said. "We need Barzy to be an impact player. You never want to take penalties 200 feet from the net. It can’t happen. That’s a sin to me."

Barzal tripped defenseman Jacob Trouba at 1:08 of the second period, then interfered with defenseman Brendan Smith at 3:39. Barzal also cross-checked defenseman Ryan Lindgren at 18:35 of the third period.

The Islanders’ Ross Johnston also was whistled for holding Smith behind the Rangers’ net at 12:19 of the second period with the Islanders down 3-0.

Pulock OK

Ryan Pulock exited at 11:20 of the first period when Trouba’s wrist shot bloodied his left ear. He returned for the start of the second. "I got stitched up and it’s all good," Pulock said. 

Goalie plan

Former Devils starter Cory Schneider, who finalized a one-year, $700,000 deal on Thursday, dressed for his first game as an Islander, backing up Ilya Sorokin. Trotz said the Islanders likely will carry three goalies. They do not want to risk losing Schneider, who needs to clear waivers to be re-assigned to the taxi squad.

Isles files

The Islanders went 0-for-4 on the power play with just three shots, but the penalty kill was 7-for-8 . . . Defenseman Thomas Hickey was moved to the Islanders taxi squad . . . Sebastian Aho, now the lone extra defenseman on the roster, and Leo Komarov remained healthy scratches after Trotz hinted at lineup changes . . . Josh Ho-Sang was loaned to Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

