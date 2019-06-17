There were no guarantees Erik Karlsson would have landed with either the Islanders or Rangers had he made it to free agency as the top defenseman available.

But the New York rivals almost certainly would have inquired about Karlsson, a dynamic offensive force who has twice won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best blue-liner.

Karlsson agreed to an eight-year extension with the Sharks on Monday worth a reported $92 million. Only the Oilers’ Connor McDavid ($12.5 million) and the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews ($11.6 million) have contracts with higher average annual values.

The free agent market opens on July 1 and the window for impending unrestricted free agents to begin talks with other teams starts on Sunday.

Karlsson’s re-signing leaves a trio of Blue Jackets – left wing Artemi Panarin, center Matt Duchene and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky – as the marquee potential UFAs and it’s expected both the Islanders and Rangers will show interest in the two forwards.

The Islanders are projected to have approximately $22 million in salary cap space while the Rangers are projected to have about $19 million.

The Islanders have already re-signed center Brock Nelson to a six-year, $36-million deal and right wing Jordan Eberle to a five-year, $27.5-million contract. But captain Anders Lee, Vezina finalist goalie Robin Lehner and center Valtteri Filppula are all impending UFAs.

The Rangers have no regulars who are impending UFAs. However, they might seek some clarity on top-line left wing Chris Kreider’s future with the franchise as he enters the final season of a four-year, $18.5-million deal and is eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

The Rangers could still buy out Kevin Shattenkirk and/or Brendan Smith as they seek to improve their defense corps and Karlsson would have filled a lot of needs as a right-handed shot with superior skating and scoring ability, both five-on-five and as a power-play quarterback.

The Islanders have more defense depth – it’s still possible they could move a defenseman to bring in a top-six forward – but president and general manager Lou Lamoriello is not expected to shy away from any chance to improve his roster.

Right-handed shooting Tyler Myers of the Flames and left-hander Jake Gardiner of the Maple Leafs may now be the top defensemen available as UFAs, though the Lightning’s Anton Stralman, a right-hander, could also be useful additions.

The Kings just bought out defenseman Dion Phaneuf, 34, from the seven-year, $49-million deal he signed as Maple Leafs captain in 2014 when Lamoriello was Toronto’s GM. But his production has dipped precipitously over the last three seasons.

So, the best market for defensemen is likely the trade market.

Both the Rangers and Islanders are believed to have interest in the Jets’ Jacob Trouba, though the asking price for the impending right-handed restricted free agent is expected to be steep.

The Flames are also possibly looking to move left-shooting T.J. Brodie, who has one season remaining on a five-year, $23.25-million deal, and right-hander Travis Hamonic, entering the final season of a seven-year, $27-million deal he signed with the Islanders in 2013.