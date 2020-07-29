The high-tempo pace coach Barry Trotz wanted to see out of the Islanders’ lone exhibition game before their NHL season restarts was there. And Semyon Varlamov surely seems to have secured the spot as No. 1 goalie.

The Islanders beat the Rangers, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. They open their best-of-five qualifying series against the Panthers on Saturday afternoon and, before then, Trotz will likely want to work with his team on putting the puck on net with a little more frequency.

The Rangers outshot them, 27-22, and the Islanders went 0-for-5 on the power play with just four man-advantage shots.

The Islanders entered their exhibition game with three main lineup questions heading into Game 1 against the Panthers.

The first is whether Varlamov or Thomas Greiss will be the starting goalie.

Varlamov seems to be the choice after stopping all 19 shots he faced in two periods. That included stoning Jesper Fast on three straight, point-blank shots, stacking his pads to stop the last one at 4:32 of the second period. Greiss stopped seven of eight shots in the third period.

The second is which six defensemen Trotz will dress. The Islanders brought 10 defensemen to their hub city and longtime Devils captain Andy Greene, acquired on Feb. 16 with Adam Pelech thought lost for the season at that point with an Achilles’ tendon injury, formed a strong Training Camp 2.0 pair with rookie Noah Dobson.

Both were in Wednesday night’s lineup as Trotz dressed eight defensemen as each team was allowed to dress two more players than the typical 20-player maximum. The Greene-Dobson pair continued its training camp showing with a strong outing against the Rangers in both ends, with Greene also seeing time on the penalty kill.

Trotz’s desire to audition Greene and Dobson may have also shed some insight into his thinking for the third critical decision: Who will be the 12th forward?

Trotz started Anthony Beauvillier on Brock Nelson’s left wing along with Josh Bailey, leaving a spot on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line with Derick Brassard. Trotz opted to use burly but strong skating Ross Johnston in that spot while scratching wings Andrew Ladd, Tom Kuhnhackl, Michael Dal Colle and Leo Komarov, who missed most of training camp with a facial injury.

Johnston, who had three goals and an assist in 32 games, accumulated 78 penalty minutes this season as he’s often protecting his teammates.

The game started without much physical play but defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who did not fight all season, checked Brendan Lemieux hard into the side boards, then dropped the gloves with the Rangers’ agitator at 14:44 of the first period.

The Islanders started playing a more physical game in the second period while maintaining their strong pace. Beauvillier gave them a 1-0 lead at 9:15 as he kept the puck on a two-on-one with Nelson and beat Igor Shesterkin to the short-side after Greene fed him with a pinpoint stretch pass. Dobson had the secondary assist.

Johnston had the secondary assist as defenseman Devon Toews beat Henrik Lundqvist with a far-side wrist shot off Derick Brassard’s feed to make it 2-0 at 15:35 of the third period.

The Islanders held the puck for much of the first period but were held to one shot over the first 14:31, including a 33-second five-on-three power play. Mathew Barzal did negate another Islanders’ power play by hooking defenseman Ryan Lindgren just three seconds after Kappo Kakko was called for slashing Beauvillier at 16:31 of the first period.

Earlier, Barzal, the top-line center who is being counted on to pace the Islanders’ offense, raced back and broke up a Rangers’ three-on-one with his stick.