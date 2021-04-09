The Islanders stole two points 24 hours previous. This time, they got the result they deserved.

The East Division-leading Islanders lost for just the second time in regulation on home ice as the Rangers won, 4-1, on Friday night before a sell-out crowd of 1,400 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders (26-11-4) were half-step slow, not tight enough defensively and turnover-prone as their four-game winning streak was snapped. The teams play again on Sunday night to conclude the Islanders’ season-high, six-game homestand.

The Islanders had blown a two-goal, first-period lead but beat the Flyers, 3-2, in a five-round shootout on Thursday night that marked the debuts of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac after Wednesday’s trade from the Devils.

Now, coach Barry Trotz must decide whether these two games are a red flag, or just a blip.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots after shutting out the Rangers twice in his first two starts against them. The teams, who play four more times through May 1, had not met since Varlamov’s 30-save effort in a 2-0 win at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 8.

"Everybody has a team that, for whatever reason, be it style of play or what have you, they just have a good feeling or a confidence against," Trotz said before the game. "Being a forward or a defenseman or a goalie, they all have that."

But Varlamov’s shutout streak against the Rangers this season ended at 146:05 as he was the victim of stationary play by his teammates.

Varlamov’s attempted clear around the boards was cut off and he made two saves off the turnover before Alexis Lafreniere, at the left post, finally poked it in for a 1-0 lead at 6:05 of the second period. Defenseman Noah Dobson was turned toward the crease rather than trying to defend Lafreniere.

That became 2-0 at 10:01 as Artemi Panarin was given too much skating space against a sagging Islanders’ defense and Colin Blackwell knocked in his feed to the crease as the puck dropped between defenseman Ryan Pulock’s skates.

But defenseman Andy Greene, with a shot from the left point through traffic, cut it to 2-1 at 14:53 with his first regular-season goal as an Islander. He had two in 21 playoff games after being acquired prior to last season’s trade deadline from the Devils.

Brock Nelson had a goal waved off — and the no-goal confirmed by review — as he tipped defenseman Adam Pelech’s blue-line shot with a high stick at 14:07.

Varlamov could not track defenseman K’Andre Miller’s one-timer from atop the circles as the Rangers took a 3-1 lead at 11:48 of the third period.

Varlamov was pulled for an extra skater at 16:47 of the third period but Mika Zibanejad’s empty-net goal clinched it.

Varlamov made 13 saves in a surprisingly free-wheeling first period despite the lack of a goal.

That included denying Chris Kreider from low in the left circle at 13:12 off Zibanejad’s feed. Zibanejad was sprung for a breakaway coming out of the penalty box after boarding Jean-Gabriel Pageau but the puck hopped over his stick as he bore down on the crease and he couldn’t get off a shot.

The Islanders — 0-for-3 on the power play against the Flyers, including a failed, five-minute, first-period man advantage — could not get a shot on Alex Georgiev (31 saves) with Zibanejad in the box but Brock Nelson deflected defenseman Nick Leddy’s point shot off the crossbar.

Trotz shuffled his power-play personnel, moving Anthony Beauvillier to Leddy’s unit with Nelson, Pageau and Josh Bailey while moving Palmieri to Mathew Barzal’s unit with Pulock, Eberle and Matt Martin.