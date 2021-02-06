Schedule changes for Isles, Rangers

The NHL announced changes to both the Islanders and Rangers’ schedules early Saturday morning, the result of both the Devils and Sabres having games postponed this week as multiple members of their team have been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.

In all, 27 East Division games, including seven for the Islanders and four for the Rangers, have been rescheduled.

For the Islanders, who face the Penguins on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum after having home games against the Sabres postponed on both Tuesday and Thursday nights:

Tuesday’s game against the Sabres will now be played on Feb. 22 at the Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s game against the Sabres will now be played on March 4 at the Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Their scheduled game at New Jersey on Feb. 23 will now be played on March 2 at 7 p.m.

Their scheduled game against the Sabres at the Coliseum on March 5 will now be played on March 6 at 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Their scheduled game at Boston on March 27 will now be played on March 23 at 7 p.m.

Their scheduled game at Pittsburgh on March 30 will now be played on March 27 at 7 p.m.

Their scheduled game at Boston on April 13 will now be played on April 14 at 6 p.m.

For the Rangers, who were supposed to play at New Jersey on Saturday:

Saturday’s game is now scheduled at New Jersey on March 4 at 7 p.m.

Their scheduled game against the Devils on March 4 will now be played on Feb. 16 at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m.

Their scheduled game against the Flyers on Feb. 16 will now be played on Feb. 14 at the Garden at 6 p.m.

Their scheduled game at New Jersey on March 5 will now be played on March 6 at 1 p.m.

As of Friday, the Devils had 17 players on the COVID-protocol list while the Sabres had five, plus 61-year-old coach Ralph Krueger.