The Islanders shut out the Rangers, 4-0, to begin their 2020-21 NHL seasons on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers' Artemi Panarin skates against the Islanders
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' Artemi Panarin skates against the Islanders during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Islanders and Rangers scramble in front of
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders and Rangers scramble in front of the Islanders' goal during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Rangers' Mika Zibanejad carries the puck during
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' Mika Zibanejad carries the puck during the second period against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Islanders' Adam Pelech, left, defends against the
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Adam Pelech, left, defends against the Rangers' Kevin Rooney during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Islanders celebrate a power-play goal by Anders
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders celebrate a power-play goal by Anders Lee against Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, left, during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal, left, checks the Rangers'
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal, left, checks the Rangers' Julien Gauthier during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Rangers' Artemi Panarin, right, carries the puck
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' Artemi Panarin, right, carries the puck against the Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Islanders' Chris Kreider misses the net as
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Chris Kreider misses the net as Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov defends during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere skates in his first
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere skates in his first NHL game, against the Islanders, at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin defends the net against
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin defends the net against Islanders' Kieffer Bellows, left, during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere works against the Islanders'
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere works against the Islanders' Adam Pelech, right, at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere, left, is checked by
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere, left, is checked by the Islanders' Kieffer Bellows during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Rangers' K'Andre Miller skates with the puck
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' K'Andre Miller skates with the puck as the Islanders' Ross Johnston defends at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

K'Andre Miller of the Rangers skates in his
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

K'Andre Miller of the Rangers skates in his first NHL game against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders, left, celebrates his
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders, left, celebrates his first-period goal against the Rangers and with Ryan Pulock at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Kevin Rooney of the Rangers skates against the
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Kevin Rooney of the Rangers skates against the Islanders during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee of the Islanders
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee of the Islanders skates against the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Jack Johnson of the Rangers skates against the
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Jack Johnson of the Rangers skates against the Islanders during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere skates against the New
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere skates against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Islanders' Anders Lee prepares to take the
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Anders Lee prepares to take the faceoff against the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

In an empty Madison Square Garden, the Rangers
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

In an empty Madison Square Garden, the Rangers play the Islanders in an NHL game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal, left, celebrates his first-period
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal, left, celebrates his first-period goal against the Rangers with Ryan Pulock at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee skate
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee skate against the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Rangers' K'Andre Miller, right, skates next to
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' K'Andre Miller, right, skates next to the Islanders' Kieffer Bellows in his first NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal, left, scores a first-period
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Mathew Barzal, left, scores a first-period goal against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Igor
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers defends the net against Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Alexis
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Alexis Lafreniere of the Rangers skates out for intros prior to his first NHL game against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: People
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

People walk past Madison Square Garden prior to the game between the Rangers and the Islanders on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

The Rangers prepare for their home opener against
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers prepare for their home opener against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

New York Islanders' Anders Lee watches his first-period
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Anders Lee watches his first-period goal against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) watches the
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau watches the puck enter the net on a goal by Brock Nelson against Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

A fan watches players arrive at Madison Square
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

A fan watches players arrive at Madison Square Garden before an NHL game between the Islanders and the Rangers on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

New York Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, celebrates a
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, celebrates a first-period goal by Brock Nelson, back left, against Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

New York Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere shoots as players
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere shoots as players warm up for the team's NHL game against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Mika
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers takes a first-period penalty for slashing Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider, left, chats with
Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

The Rangers' Chris Kreider, left, chats with the Islanders' Ross Johnston before an NHL game at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Igor
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Igor Shesterkin and Tony DeAngelo of the Rangers defend the net against Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Mathew
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders carries the puck against the Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Chris
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Chris Kreider of the Rangers battles with Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: K'Andre
Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

K'Andre Miller of the Rangers skates in his first NHL game against the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

